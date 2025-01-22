Dairy Queen brings back its Red Velvet Cake Blizzard: Product details and availability explored

Dairy Queen has officially announced the return of its much-anticipated Red Velvet Cake Blizzard, that gained a loyal following since its debut in 2014.

Combining the chain’s signature soft serve with red velvet cake chunks and cream cheese icing, the sweet treat will be available throughout February from January 27 onwards. As per Snackolator, the dessert will be available in all Dairy Queen stores in USA.

Fans of the dessert have long awaited its comeback, often taking to social media to request its return.

Dairy Queen's Red Velvet Cake Blizzard returns

Dairy Queen’s Red Velvet Cake Blizzard is returning on January 27, 2025, as per Allrecipes. This treat reportedly combines DQ’s signature creamy soft serve with chunks of red velvet cake pieces and swirls of rich cream cheese icing.

Over the years, fans have eagerly expressed their desire for the return of the Red Velvet Blizzard. In old social media posts from Dairy Queen, comments were flooded with fans asking for its return. Some of these comments were:

“Please bring it back this year, it’s so so good. Best Blizzard ever imo.”

"Please bring this back soon! It was the best thing I ever had.”

"Can you please put this option on skip, DoorDash, etc.? I’ve been waiting for days—I want my Red Velvet!”

What’s new this year?

Red Velvet Cake Blizzard treat (Image via Dairy Queen)

In addition to the classic Red Velvet Blizzard, Dairy Queen is also introducing another variation—the Red Velvet Blizzard Cupid Cake. According to Allrecipes, this version takes the same delicious red velvet cake and cream cheese frosting but transforms it into an ice cream cake. The layered dessert starts with a base of vanilla soft serve, followed by a thick layer of red velvet cake chunks and cream cheese icing.

It’s topped off with more of the Red Velvet Blizzard and decorated with Valentine’s Day-themed details. This heart-shaped cake is perfect for serving two people.

Where to find the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard

As per Dairy News, the frozen treats will officially enter the menu on January 27, 2025 across Dairy Queen's USA outlets. The two additions are back only for a limited time.

One can also order the red velvet flavored treats online. For those who want to ensure availability at their nearby location, contacting the restaurant directly is the best way to go.

Fan Reactions

Fans express excitement over the return of Red Velvet Cake Blizzard (Image via Instagram/@markie_devo)

Social media has been buzzing with excitement since the announcement. Fans are eager to get their hands on the return of this classic treat, with various comments expressing the same. Food blogger Markie Devo also chimed in on Instagram, humorously captioning:

“Dairy Queen is kicking off baby-making season early. 🥵”

Dairy Queen has once again delivered on fan requests by bringing back its beloved Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. Whether celebrating Valentine’s Day or simply craving something sweet, the Red Velvet Blizzard can be worth trying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback