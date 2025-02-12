How to get free slurpees at 7-Eleven? All you need to know about the month-long offer

Free Slurpees are the highlight of a new month-long offer from 7-Eleven, available every Friday in February. This promotion provides a complimentary small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores nationwide, requiring no purchase to enjoy the treat.

The initiative comes as the company noticed that customers demand a refreshing pick-me-up during the winter months when many experience a dip in mood, as per its press release. By offering Slurpees for free, the retailer aims to brighten customers’ weeks and celebrate the season with a sweet, icy drink. The offer is valid on February 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Free Slurpees at 7-Eleven: Offer details and participation

A month-long promotion that offers free slurpees every Friday in February is available at select 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores across the nation, ensuring broad participation. Customers can receive a complimentary small Slurpee without making a purchase, as the offer is designed to reward loyalty and uplift spirits during colder months.

Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) said in a press release:

"We know that the long winter days can feel endless, and we saw how much our customers loved a refreshing Slurpee drink to shake off the January slump, so, we're keeping the fun going all month long. Every Friday this month, customers can stop in for a free small Slurpee drink and grab their other favorite products to end the week on a high note!"

The promotion, launched on February 4, 2025, has generated significant buzz, with many expressing excitement over the opportunity to enjoy this refreshing treat. Eligibility is confirmed through in-store signage at participating locations.

How the offer works

Under the terms of the promotion, customers can obtain a complimentary small Slurpee each Friday without any purchase requirement. The offer is valid on February 7, 14, 21, and 28 at participating stores, subject to availability and a one-per-customer limit.

Shoppers simply need to visit a store during operating hours to redeem the offer. No app download or special registration is necessary, making the process straightforward and accessible. The initiative is part of 7-Eleven’s broader effort to create engaging experiences and reward customer loyalty through incentives like free Slurpees.

Legacy of free slurpees at 7-Eleven

7-Eleven’s Free Slurpee Day, traditionally held annually on July 11 (7/11) to align with the chain’s name, is a practice that began on July 11, 2002, when 7-Eleven marked its 75th birthday by offering free Slurpees for the first time The event gained cult status, drawing crowds to grab a free small Slurpee while supplies last.

In January 2025, the company broke tradition by announcing an extra Free Slurpee Day on January 31 to “finish January on a high note,” citing customer demand for mid-winter cheer. Following its success, 7-Eleven extended the offer to every Friday in February, marking the first time the promotion expanded beyond a single day.

The month-long offer from 7-Eleven, featuring free Slurpees on select Fridays in February, presents a valuable opportunity for customers seeking a complimentary treat during the winter.

