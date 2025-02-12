Sam’s Club’s Cookie Cake returns in time for Valentine’s Day: Product details and availability explored

Sam’s Club’s Cookie Cake is making a comeback just in time for Valentine’s Day, reigniting excitement among loyal fans of the oversized dessert. The warehouse retailer confirmed the return of its popular bakery item via social media, marking its first reappearance since being discontinued in early 2024.

Known for its two-layer chocolate chip cookie base and customizable frosting, the treat has long been a favorite for celebrations. With its return, fans can once again enjoy this classic dessert that blends a rich chocolate flavor with the flexibility of personalized designs, making it a versatile option for various occasions.

A sweet comeback: Sam’s Club’s Cookie Cake returns after hiatus

Sam’s Club’s Cookie Cake features a distinctive construction with two sizable chocolate chip cookie layers separated by a thick, creamy frosting. The design is intended to serve as a centerpiece for parties and special events. The premade version is available for immediate purchase, while customization is offered to suit various celebrations, such as birthdays or anniversaries.

The dessert’s formulation emphasizes the balance between the rich cookie texture and smooth frosting, appealing to those who appreciate classic bakery creations. According to an official social media announcement by Sam’s Club, the cookie cake hit store shelves on February 1, 2025. Its return follows strong customer demand, as previous offerings were a favorite among members.

A customer-driven revival?

A petition demanding the return of the cookie cake (Image via Change.org)

Many customers were disappointed by the discontinuation of Sam’s Club’s Cookie Cake. A Change.org petition started by James Berry gathered over 1,800 signatures, with James noting that the cookie cake is not just a treat but a cherished tradition shared with co-workers.

The petition stated that with around 600 Sam’s Club stores in the United States (Statista, 2021), this decision affected many loyal shoppers. After multiple demands for the cake's return were made by people on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sam's Club's account finally replied by announcing the comeback of their cookie cake.

Although it remains unclear if the petition influenced the relaunch, the cookie cake enthusiasts can now celebrate its much-anticipated return.

Availability and ordering information

Retail availability for Sam’s Club’s Cookie Cake was scheduled to begin on February 1, 2025, as indicated in the announcement. Initial stock will be available at select club locations, and the product can also be ordered online through the official website.

Sam's Club announced the release date (Image via X/@SamsClub)

Customers are advised to contact their local store for confirmation or check the website for updates. The product is offered in a premade format, and customization requests are accepted to accommodate special occasions. This phased rollout is designed to manage demand while ensuring product quality.

The return of Sam’s Club’s Cookie Cake is significant for the retailer and its members. The product’s reintroduction revives a popular bakery offering that had been missed since its discontinuation. The announcement of the comeback and subsequent discussions on social media reflect the dessert’s importance as a festive and customizable treat.

