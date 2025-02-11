Pop-Tarts brings back its Frosted Sugar Cookie flavor: All you need to know

Pop-Tarts announced the return of the fan-favorite Frosted Sugar Cookie. The American toaster pastries brand has re-introduced the beloved Frosted Sugar Cookie flavor as “No Chill” Sugar Cookie. Available nationwide, the classic flavor will be available on the shelves for a limited time.

The breakfast icon will bring the spring season a little earlier with the Spring Thaw Edition “No Chill” Sugar Cookie. While mainly associated with the holiday season, this new special edition flavor features fun spring designs on the sugar icing.

Pop-Tarts introduces “No Chill” Sugar Cookie

Pop-Tarts knows how to bring its fans nostalgia with a new flavor or face that’s a spin on an old fan favorite. On February 3, 2025, the Kellanova-owned brand took to its official Instagram account and introduced the “No Chill” Sugar Cookie to its fans. Sharing a reel, they wrote:

“IN: new No Chill Pop-Tarts. OUT: winter having no chill.”

These limited-edition toaster pastries not only offer the flaky exterior and the sugar cookie filling that fans love but also reportedly 10 new icing designs. The “No Chill” Sugar Cookie details the super exciting icing art of playful flamingos and penguins, a sunbathing gingerbread man, a fruit snowman, and a surfing reindeer – all on the beach. The “No Chill” Pop-Tart promises to create a lively mashup of winter and summer fun.

Pop-Tarts’ Frosted Sugar Cookie flavor explored

The brand is loved by both children and adults. While these old-fashioned toaster pastries are traditionally decked out in colorful icing and sprinkles, the new Frosted Sugar Cookies are different this time.

The Frosted Sugar Cookie flavor features a vanilla-flavored crust. Stuffed with sugar cookie-dough-flavored filling, this flavor allegedly joined the American brand’s lineup in 2013. Since then, the Frosted Sugar Cookie flavor has become a staple. The brand seems to notably bring the Frosted Sugar Cookie flavor back each year, especially during the cooler months.

However, this is not the first time the American brand has re-introduced its Frosted Sugar Cookies. In previous years, they had reportedly showcased stunning snowman icing designs on this fan-favorite sugar cookie-filled pastry.

Pop-Tarts’ mainstay menu and collaborations explored

Pop-Tart is a sweet treat that consumers can’t help but crave, whether as breakfast or as a simple snack. Fans like to enjoy it straight from the box, as a frozen treat, or as a warm pastry after treating it in a toaster.

Their mainstay flavors include:

Frosted Blueberry: Packed with a blueberry-flavored filling, this treat is topped with crunchy sprinkles.

Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon: The combo of brown sugar and cinnamon is felt throughout this treat, including frosting, filling, and the golden crust.

Frosted Strawberry: As one of the classics, this pastry comes with a sweet frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and strawberry-flavored filling.

Frosted Chocolate Fudge: This pastry is all things chocolate, including frosting, filling, and crust with little white sprinkles.

Recently, in January 2025, the brand teamed up with Krispy Kreme and released a new line of doughnuts called the Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection. Made available for a limited time from January 6, 2025, this collection was a unique culinary experience, bringing together the former’s breakfast element and the latter’s freshly made doughnuts.

The Crazy Good Doughnuts Collection featured Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry Doughnut, Pop-Tarts Frosted Chocolatey Fudge Doughnut, and Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Doughnut. It was their first-ever collaboration.

Whether it is the holiday season or a new month, the brand treats its fans with distinct, sweet delicacies to savor all year round by releasing special releases, limited editions, or new lineups.

