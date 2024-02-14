How did William Bill Post invent Pop-Tarts? Original story explored as iconic inventor of beloved snack dies aged 96

Pop-Tarts creator William Bill Post, 96, recently passed away on February 10, 2024. The news was confirmed by his family members, and detailed information on his cause of death is currently awaited.

According to WMTV 15, Bill served as the plant manager of the Hekman Biscuit Company and was met by a few executives of Kellogg's who asked him to create a new product. This led to the birth of Pop-Tarts, and William LaMothe was also one of the executives who developed a close friendship with Bill.

William Bill Post completed his graduation from Grand Rapids Christian High School and served in the Army Air Corps for a brief period. He was initially a personnel manager for the Hekman Biscuit Company and was additionally involved with other departments such as sales and production.

Bill additionally appeared for interviews with publications like The New York Times. He was residing with his family in Illinois during the 60s and later became a consultant for Kellogg's for around 20 years.

The story behind the creation of Pop-Tarts and William Bill Post's contribution explored

William Bill Post's name has been linked to Pop-Tarts over the years. People hardly knew about his involvement in creating the toaster pastries, and he disclosed the entire story in an interview with WWMT in 2021.

As mentioned earlier, Bill was working at the Hekman Biscuit Company when he created the pastries, and his meeting with a group of Kellogg's executives changed everything. He said that he received a call in 1964 from Kellogg's, saying that they wanted to check his equipment and were searching for something for the toaster. He added:

"We knew how to make one sheet of dough, like for a cracker, but we had to put filling between."

Bill and his team began working on the new product and spent a few months creating it. He said that they used multiple sheeters, and although the process was criticized by a few, the team was planning to create "two dough sheets," which can lead to a Pop-Tart with double layers alongside a filling. He continued:

"I wanted to take a Pop-Tart and put it under the icer. [A coworker] said it'll melt in the toaster. Being who I was, I did it anyway. I called him and said, 'Can I see you today?' I went over with a toaster and frosted Pop-Tarts and put them in a toaster and they didn't melt."

To ensure the product was perfect, Bill brought it home and asked his children to try it. His children replied by saying that they wanted more, and the product was originally launched with flavors like strawberry, cinnamon sugar, blueberry, and apple currant.

William Bill Post's career explained in brief

According to Legacy, William Bill Post started working at the Hekman Biscuit Company by washing trucks. He was only 16 years old at the time and went to Japan to serve in the Army Air Corps.

Hekman Biscuit Company later changed its name to Keebler Company, and they were bought by Kellogg's at an undisclosed price. He shifted to Glen Arbor, Michigan, in 1967 and served in Keebler's corporate office.

He traveled to various places around the world and formed a few international relationships. He served as a member of Gideons International and a board member for various schools and churches. He grew up with six siblings and was married to Florence Schut.

Florence passed away in 2020, and Bil's survivors include his children, along with a lot of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

