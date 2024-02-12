"Expecto Patrol-Man": Netizens react to officers swooping in on Harry Potter fan, mistaking wand for knife

Police officers were searching a Harry Potter fan after he entered a hotel with a wand in his hand. As per BBC, the manhunt resulted from confusion where Cris Caixinha mistook the wand as a knife.

The police officers reportedly received a call from Caixinha from the Marriott hotel near Enderby, Leicestershire, and immediately arrived at the location. Caixinha was near the hotel, accompanied by his three children.

PC Ward from Blaby Police confirmed the incident in a Facebook post a day ago, writing that a search was conducted inside the hotel with a group of "firearms officers" after hearing that a man had a large knife with him. The post further stated:

"Following enquiries we quickly established that it was Harry Potter fan with a wand. Thankfully no harm was caused to any resident & there was no sign of 'Voldemort.'"

The comments section of the post was flooded with funny comments with one of them referring to Potter's Expecto Patronum charm from one of the films and writing:

"Expecto Patrol-Man!"

Netizens post their reactions to officers searching for a Harry Potter fan inside a hotel

The Marriott Hotel incident grabbed the attention of netizens after police officers went to capture a man believed to have carried a knife. While the police canceled their operation after finding that the knife was a Harry Potter wand, social media platforms have been flooded with several reactions:

As mentioned earlier, Cris Caixinha was the man who informed the cops at first and he shared a statement on what he had witnessed. According to Leicestershire Live, Cris claimed the man was around 40 and held the knife like a sword. He added that the man standing before him and his kids were reportedly scared. He said:

"We went back inside the room and called reception and they called the police. We could see through the window into the foyer and he was running around with the knife, up and down the corridor and he looked very threatening."

Although the cops found that the man had a Harry Potter wand, Cris said he was sure he saw a "long orange bread knife." He mentioned that his kids are suffering from panic attacks and have cried for the entire night.

On the other hand, the identity of the man the cops were searching for has not been officially revealed.

