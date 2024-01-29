Griselda Blanco and Charles Cosby: Relationship timeline explored as Cocaine Godmother's ex-boyfriend addresses affair in interview

In his latest interview with The Sun, Griselda Blanco's former partner, Charles Cosby, recently spoke up on their relationship. The news comes after the Netflix crime drama series Griselda premiered on January 25, 2024, featuring Sofia Vergara playing Blanco.

Cosby was also involved in the drug business like Blanco, and Cosby reportedly sent a letter to Blanco when she was serving her sentence. Charles revealed in the interview that he met Griselda, also known as Cocaine Grandmother, in his early 20s and Blanco in her late 40s. He added:

"She was an older woman but very attractive. She had hazel eyes, a beautiful smile and deep dimples in her cheeks. When I first set eyes on her, it was surreal."

Charles claimed in the interview that Griselda reportedly planned his murder after discovering that he was seeing another woman. Cosby was shot a few times by a hitman, but he managed to survive because of a bullet-proof vest. He recalled his meeting with Blanco and said:

"She choked me and said, 'You've been cheating and you can't deny it, I've seen the pictures.' I have to say, that was one of the few times in my life when I've been afraid."

Charles Cosby and Griselda Blanco were reportedly linked through a letter sent by Cosby

As mentioned earlier, Charles Cosby once sent a letter to Griselda Blanco when the latter was in prison. This Was TV reported that Cosby was reportedly attracted to Blanco after looking at her position in the world of drugs. Griselda reportedly helped Charles to expand his business.

Cosby opened up about the time when Blanco was in prison, saying that she paid the guards so that she could do things as per her wish, including the use of her clothes instead of the prison uniform.

Charles recalled his first meeting with Griselda while speaking to The Sun, saying she wore a "silk print jacket, wool slacks and high heels." Cosby said that he had talked to Blanco for some time, and they had developed a close bond. He further stated:

"Later she arranged for a guard to take me to a back room which was more like a storage room. There was a collapsible bed in there and, by the time I arrived, Griselda was lying on it naked."

Charles Cosby described Griselda Blanco as "a great kisser" and said that he and Blanco shared an intimate moment. He elaborated on the entire moment and said that they were intimate for 15 to 20 minutes and continued:

"It cost us $1,500, which she paid. It was far from romantic but she was my idol so I just wanted to be with her."

Griselda Blanco told Charles Cosby on how she ended up in the world of crime

Charles Cosby told The Sun that Griselda Blanco had once spoken to him about her childhood, saying that there was a shortage of "social welfare programs," and she murdered a few people at the age of 12. Cosby revealed that Blanco was 11 years old when she murdered a child after kidnapping and continued:

"They wanted to trade him for a ransom but the parents didn't pay so Griselda stuck a gun to his head and blew his brains out."

Cosby mentioned that Blanco's criminal history did not affect him, calling her the "biggest fish in the ocean." He described Blanco as polite and soft-spoken and that she sent best wishes to his mother when she was sick.

Cosby added that he was planning to spend his entire life with Blanco and he had never seen her in a prison uniform. Cosby also received a lot of gifts from Blanco, including a Rolex and a Mercedes.

