Who is Charles Cosby? Griselda's passionate prison love story explored 

With Griselda, Netflix has yet again delivered a hit in the biographical crime drama genre. The show premiered on January 25, 2024, for viewers, following which it quickly shot to the top in several countries.

The series follows the life of Griselda Blanco, a drug queen from Colombia who operated in Miami, Florida, from the 1970s until the early 2000s. She was referred to as the "Black Widow" or "Cocaine Godmother."

Soon after the show's release, Blanco's former lover, Charles Cosby, spoke in an exclusive interview with The Sun about his brief relationship with the Colombian drug lord.

The former drug peddler divulged details of the relationship he shared with Blanco and also elaborated on how he managed to escape death at the hands of the drug queen.

Who is Charles Cosby and what kind of relationship did he and Griselda Blanco share?

Charles Cosby is a former cocaine dealer from Oakland, California. He got into the business while he was in his teens. With careful planning and help from others in the trade, Cosby was able to create a name for himself in the drug business.

A testament to the same is his net worth, which is a staggering $100K. During his time, he was closely associated with Griselda Blanco, whom he was a huge fan of. Blanco helped Cosby widen the horizons of his business, which helped him generate huge profits and create a name for himself in the industry.

The two used to exchange letters and speak over the phone. Cosby then later started visiting Blanco in prison, which kicked off a whirlwind romance between the two that lasted at least a year before they called it quits.

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Cosby reminisced about one of the earliest meetings he had with Blanco and said:

"We first met when I was in my early twenties and she was in her late forties. She was an older woman but very attractive. She had hazel eyes, a beautiful smile and deep dimples in her cheeks. When I first set eyes on her, it was surreal.I don’t know if you’ve been to a Rolling Stones concert but the electricity was comparable.”

In the exclusive interview, Cosby recounts Blanco occasionally bribing prison guards to make love with him. He also discusses the priceless things he received while with her, such as a Rolex watch and a Mercedes.

Talking about Griselda, Cosby says:

“She was passionate and a great kisser. I called her Babyface and she called me Charlie."

The 2008 documentary film Cocaine Cowboys II: Hustlin' With the Godmother revolves around Cosby's life and his relationship with Blanco. Billy Corben and Lisa M. Perry directed the film, which Rakontur produced.

The film stars Charles Cosby, Nelson Andreu, and Jorge Ayala. It also features Griselda Blanco in certain scenes.

Following the success of Cocaine Boys 2, Cosby also wrote a book chronicling the relationship he shared with Blanco. He released another one recently called Hustling With the Godmother: My Life and Times with Griselda Blanco.

Is Charles Cosby still alive?

Despite Griselda's attempts at getting Cosby killed, the man is alive. According to the former cocaine dealer when Blanco found out that Cosby was seeing another woman besides her, she decided to have him killed. Speaking to The Sun he says:

"I had been seeing this blonde lady called Amber and when ­Griselda found out, she hired a hitman and they almost succeeded."

He adds:

"Some guy pulled up next to me at a stop-light and unloaded their pistol, but I was wearing a bullet-proof vest and it absorbed four bullets."

Soon after this incident, the two decided to go their separate ways.

All six episodes of Griselda are currently streaming on Netflix.

