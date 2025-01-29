Popeyes-Don Julio launch new championship lineup: Menu, locations, and deals explored

Popeyes has teamed up with Don Julio to launch a new limited-edition food lineup for Super Bowl 2025. The fast-food chain is partnering with the tequila brand to celebrate the game being held in New Orleans, where the restaurant was founded.

The championship lineup consists of a new chicken sandwich, tequila-flavored wings, and a spicy mocktail. The fast-food chain's official website claims that the new menu “blends the rich heritage of Popeyes Louisiana-style cooking with the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado."

They have further stated that the collaboration is a tribute to craftsmanship, culture, and iconic celebrations. The limited-time menu will be available only for a day in most locations across New York, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Kansas City.

Popeyes and Don Julio’s new championship lineup revealed

The collaboration honors Popeyes' roots as it celebrates the city where the restaurant first opened in. (Image via Popeyes)

The fast-food chain’s new limited-edition menu features the Reposado flavored Concha Chicken sandwich. The sandwich includes the fast-food chain's classic chicken breast marinated with reposado tequila, and topped with tequila lime slaw, spicy spread, and a barrel-cured pickle.

Unlike the restaurant's regular buns, these sandwiches will be served in buttery concha rolls. The roll is based on Mexican Concha rolls, which have a Brioche-like texture, and topped with crunchy sugar.

The lineup also features Reposado flavored Louisiana garlic 3-piece wings and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus flavored lemonade mocktail.

Locations offering the Popeyes-Don Julio championship lineup and special offers available

The championship lineup will be available at limited stores. Source: Getty

The championship set will be available in select cities only for a day. On January 31, 2025, customers can grab the limited-edition menu item at select stores across the six aforementioned cities.

However, the lineup will have an extended run at the fast-food chain's flagship store on Canal Street in New Orleans from January 31, 2025, leading up to the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025.

The fast-food chain is also offering a buy-one-get-one-free chicken sandwich deal on UberEats for customers living away from the restaurants featuring the championship lineup.

Customers will also be able to avail a $5 promo code to use on Tequila Don Julio. The deal will last from January 29 to February 9, 2025.

Tinashe to perform at Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Super Bowl Bash

Both companies will be jointly hosting a Super Bowl bash celebrating their collaboration on February 7, 2025, in New Orleans, according to Billboard. The music magazine reported that R&B singer Tinashe will be performing at the bash.

“It’s two things I’m a fan of coming together,” Tinashe told Billboard about the collaboration.

Speaking about her upcoming performance, she expressed how it is going to be a celebration.

“It’s going to be dancing, going to be on your feet. It’s going to be a real fun, high energy vibe and a celebration,” she said.

Popeyes’ menu explored

The fast-food chain launched new items in January 2025. (Image via Getty)

Earlier this month, the fast-food chain launched new Louisiana Garlic wings. The flavor was introduced in locations across the U.S on January 7, 2025.

The fast-food chain also introduced a Game Day Bundle along with the wings. The bundle includes 24 wings, three regular sides, and four dips for $24.99.

Other offerings available at Popeyes include Ghost Pepper chicken sandwich, Bacon & Cheese chicken sandwich, and caramel apple cheesecake cup.

