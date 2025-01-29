Popeyes-Don Julio launch new championship lineup: Menu, locations, and deals explored

Popeyes has teamed up with Don Julio to launch a new limited-edition food lineup for Super Bowl 2025. The fast-food chain is partnering with the tequila brand to celebrate the game being held in New Orleans, where the restaurant was founded.
The championship lineup consists of a new chicken sandwich, tequila-flavored wings, and a spicy mocktail. The fast-food chain's official website claims that the new menu “blends the rich heritage of Popeyes Louisiana-style cooking with the bold flavors of Tequila Don Julio Reposado."
They have further stated that the collaboration is a tribute to craftsmanship, culture, and iconic celebrations. The limited-time menu will be available only for a day in most locations across New York, Miami, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Kansas City.
Popeyes and Don Julio’s new championship lineup revealed
The fast-food chain’s new limited-edition menu features the Reposado flavored Concha Chicken sandwich. The sandwich includes the fast-food chain's classic chicken breast marinated with reposado tequila, and topped with tequila lime slaw, spicy spread, and a barrel-cured pickle.
Unlike the restaurant's regular buns, these sandwiches will be served in buttery concha rolls. The roll is based on Mexican Concha rolls, which have a Brioche-like texture, and topped with crunchy sugar.
The lineup also features Reposado flavored Louisiana garlic 3-piece wings and a Spicy Strawberry Hibiscus flavored lemonade mocktail.
Locations offering the Popeyes-Don Julio championship lineup and special offers available
The championship set will be available in select cities only for a day. On January 31, 2025, customers can grab the limited-edition menu item at select stores across the six aforementioned cities.
However, the lineup will have an extended run at the fast-food chain's flagship store on Canal Street in New Orleans from January 31, 2025, leading up to the Super Bowl on February 9, 2025.
The fast-food chain is also offering a buy-one-get-one-free chicken sandwich deal on UberEats for customers living away from the restaurants featuring the championship lineup.
Customers will also be able to avail a $5 promo code to use on Tequila Don Julio. The deal will last from January 29 to February 9, 2025.
Tinashe to perform at Popeyes x Tequila Don Julio Super Bowl Bash
Both companies will be jointly hosting a Super Bowl bash celebrating their collaboration on February 7, 2025, in New Orleans, according to Billboard. The music magazine reported that R&B singer Tinashe will be performing at the bash.
“It’s two things I’m a fan of coming together,” Tinashe told Billboard about the collaboration.
Speaking about her upcoming performance, she expressed how it is going to be a celebration.
“It’s going to be dancing, going to be on your feet. It’s going to be a real fun, high energy vibe and a celebration,” she said.
Popeyes’ menu explored
Earlier this month, the fast-food chain launched new Louisiana Garlic wings. The flavor was introduced in locations across the U.S on January 7, 2025.
The fast-food chain also introduced a Game Day Bundle along with the wings. The bundle includes 24 wings, three regular sides, and four dips for $24.99.
Other offerings available at Popeyes include Ghost Pepper chicken sandwich, Bacon & Cheese chicken sandwich, and caramel apple cheesecake cup.