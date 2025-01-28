"So well deserved"— Fans rejoice as Rosé becomes the first female K-pop artist to enter the top 3 on Billboard HOT 100 with the song APT

Rosé became the first female solo K-pop star to chart at number 3 on the Billboard HOT 100. She earned this feat for her popular foot-tapping number APT. featuring Bruno Mars. She joined Psy, Jimin, and Jungkook to become the fourth K-pop soloist to top the Billboard charts.

APT. has already spent 13 weeks on Billboard Global Excl. US and topped Billboard Global 200. The song also became the first Western song to earn the number 1 spot on the Billboard Japan Top 100 in a decade.

Its music video, too, earned the fastest 500 million views on YouTube for a Korean act. Interestingly, Bruno Mars has topped the Billboard HOT 100 chart with Die with a Smile, featuring Lady Gaga.

Fans celebrated this achievement on the internet and congratulated Rosé. One fan shared,

"Rosé is a superstar! So well deserved."

Fans continued to praise the singer for her recent achievement.

"Keep your head high Rose, you have achieved a lot," another fan remarked.

"TOP 3 BIG ROSIE," a netizen celebrated.

After the song peaked at its highest on the Billboard HOT 100, fans hoped it would chart even higher in the coming weeks. One fan exclaimed,

"COMING FOR #1."

"coming for that top 1 soon," another fan wrote on X.

"GO N1 APT !!!!" a netizen reacted.

APT. is based on a popular drinking game, and Rosé was reluctant to release this song

APT. is known for its catchy lyrics and addictive chorus. The word APT. comes from the word Apartment, which is a very popular drinking game in Korea. But it is pronounced as apateu in Konglish slang.

In the game, players stack their hands on one another and remove them starting from the bottom based on the number called out by the leader. Whosoever fails to do so has to drink as a penalty.

Rosé, in an interview with Vogue, shared that she was initially conflicted about releasing a song she wrote about a drinking game. She even went ahead and told her staff to delete the track from their phones but realized they had fallen in love with it.

Rosé performed the track at the 2024 MAMA Awards with Bruno Mars. The duo also won the Global Sensation Award at the same.

More about Rosie by Rosé and past solo project

APT. was the lead single from the album Rosie, released in October 2024. The tremendous success of the track was followed by two more solos, Number One Girl and Toxic Till the End. Rosie was released in December 2024 and debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200. The album received favorable reviews from fans and critics alike, who praised Rosé for her versatility.

Rosé released her solo album R under her previous label, YG Entertainment. The album was released in March 2021 with its lead single, On the Ground. The single helped her peak at #70 on the Billboard HOT 100, making her the highest-charting K-pop soloist of the year 2021.

Rosé appeared on Bruno Mars's new song Fat, Juicy and Wet alongside Lady Gaga. The track features Mars with rapper Sexyy Red and was released on January 24.

