"For BLK history month ???" — Internet reacts to Don Julio and Popeyes announcing a collab starting Jan 31

Tequila company Don Julio and restaurant chain Popeyes have recently announced a collaboration. The news was confirmed in a joint Instagram post shared on January 24, 2025, and the caption reads:

"The kitchen is heating up for the big game. Party starts 1.31.25."

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of a post of Say Cheese on X to share their reactions to the collaboration news. While the companies have not disclosed everything about their new product, a user gave his opinion on why the collaboration was happening as he wrote:

"For blk history month???"

The response referred to Black History Month, which will start on February 1, 2025. Other replies continued below the post, where people provided their predictions on what could be the new collaboration product. On the other hand, an individual simply stated that the collaboration was aimed towards a particular generation.

"Chicken Chase Part 2", another netizen wrote.

"Spicy Chicken flavored Tequila", an X reaction mentioned.

Among the remaining responses, a user stated that a wing of Popeyes with a sip of Don Julio is a great concept. A person wrote that after this collaboration, Waffle House and Casamigos might join each other for a new product. Another user said that the restaurant company should now start selling weed.

"A wing with a sip of Don Julio, what a concept!", a user reaction reads.

"Next gone be the Waffle House X Casamigos working on something", a netizen commented.

"At this point Popeyes just need to sell weed", one of the reactions stated.

Don Julio and Popeyes collaboration product will be revealed at the end of the month

Don Julio and Popeyes have kept details of their collaboration under wraps, but a social media post gave some hints. The seven-second video features a female DJ with Latin music playing, wearing an outfit with Popeyes' name on it.

The video also shows glimpses of Don Julio bottles and shelves with black boxes displaying both company names. More details about the collaboration will be revealed on January 31.

Meanwhile, Don Julio has been trending online after they announced to donate $500,000 to the relief efforts being taken for the ongoing fires in Los Angeles. They shared an Instagram post about the same on Thursday, January 23, adding that they would provide an extra donation of $100,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

On the other hand, Popeyes also confirmed the arrival of eight new wing flavors at their restaurant earlier this month through a social media post. It included Louisiana Garlic, Honey Lemon Pepper, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, and more.

Popeyes has been active since 1972 and has almost 4,300 outlets around the world, as stated by PR Newswire. On the other hand, Don Julio's official website says that was established by Don Julio Gonzalez in 1942.

