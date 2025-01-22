"Hell is freezing over, after all": Internet reacts with disbelief as Florida receives rare, heavy snowfall

Florida has recently witnessed heavy snowfall, which has broken the records of other snowfalls by multiple inches. A winter storm warning has been already issued for the city considering that there will be an increase of two to four inches in a few locations.

Situations have taken a different turn with a mixture of sleet and freezing rain at the Jacksonville metro area, leading to ice accumulations and the weather is supposed to remain the same until the morning hours of January 22, 2025, as per CBS News.

However, the snowfall in Florida affected a few businesses since airports had to be shut down and people were advised to maintain a distance from the roads. Furthermore, a report by Fox Weather stated that the 70-mile stretch of Interstate 10 was also closed at the same time due to a few crashes.

Netizens also took to the comments section of a post shared by Matt Devitt on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the snowfall as one of them wrote:

"Well, hell is freezing over – after all."

Devitt's post had a video recorded at Pensacola and one of the users refused to believe that the place has not witnessed 2 inches of snow until now. However, another person claimed that his friend living in Pensacola is experiencing 5 inches of snow on the ground alongside a third user stating that Florida's winter for a week has finally arrived.

"Is it? As in that area has never seen 2 inches of snow? That kind of 'historic'? I have my doubts. I could be wrong I suppose", an X user wrote.

"My friend in P-cola has 5" on the ground", a netizen stated on X.

"I see floridas 1 week of winter has arrived", one of the reactions reads.

Similar responses continued, with a user asking if there had been snowfall in the city. An individual questioned the effect of such low temperatures on local wildlife with another posting a photo and writing that he had measured seven inches of snow at Pensacola.

"Genuine question has it ever snowed in Florida???", a user reaction mentioned.

"What effect do these temperatures have on the local wildlife? I'm sure alligators can't survive in those temperatures", a netizen commented.

"In the Pensacola area, I measured 7 inches of snow today in the front yard", an X reaction reads.

Florida snowfall has affected the day-to-day activities at different places

Florida's ongoing snowfall is said to be the biggest winter storm threat after many years since a similar thing happened a long time back in 1989 during Christmas week, as stated by Fox Weather.

On the other hand, outages as a result of bad weather are also expected to happen and the authorities are already preparing themselves for the same. Ron DeSantis, the Governor of the city said that the ongoing situation is record-breaking as he appeared for a news briefing and added:

"I don't have to tell anybody thaewe're not necessarily used to walking in a winter wonderland here in Florida."

Fox Weather stated that among all the locations, Pensacola is getting the heaviest snowfall and although authorities attempted to repair a few roads, they could not complete their work due to the bad weather. The classes of various schools and universities, including the University of North Florida were canceled.

Apart from that, the flights operating from the Tallahassee International Airport were canceled on January 21, 2025, and a similar step was taken for the main gate of the Naval Air Station at Pensacola, closing any kind of movement.

While DeSantis has already given a warning, it remains to be seen if the weather will witness any changes in the upcoming days.

