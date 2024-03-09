Did Bobby Glass sell his cannabis business? Kingpin’s business fate in The Gentlemen explained

Guy Ritchie's series, The Gentlemen, arrived on March 7, 2024, on Netflix. All eight episodes of the series dropped simultaneously keeping the continuity of the plot accessible for binge-watchers. The series, which is a spinoff of Ritchie’s 2019 movie of the same name, follows protagonist Eddie Horniman as he reluctantly enters the weed-growing business.

As Eddie inherits his father’s estate along with the title of Duke of Halstead, he finds the estate grounds being used to grow cannabis by weed-empire owner Bobby Glass. While the morally straight Eddie navigates through the world of crime to stay alive and protect his family, he finds the world appealing. By the end of The Gentlemen, Eddie becomes one of the buyers when Bobby Glass decides to sell his business.

While the season finale of The Gentlemen shows Bobby Glass officially selling off his business, he seems to strategize his buyers, one of whom is his daughter Susie Glass. Susie being one of the buyers, keeps the business in the family and Bobby as a de facto owner despite the sale. Also, in a twist at the end, Bobby expresses how he wants to come back to the weed empire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

How and why did Bobby Glass of The Gentlemen sell his cannabis business?

The plot of The Gentlemen season 1 shows Susie, played by Kaya Scodelario, suspecting Eddie and sending Gospel John to kill him and Freddy. With Geoff spotting Gospel and his people, Eddie is prepared to fight. Moreover, Susie realizes her mistake and sends additional support to thwart Gospel.

However, Gospel stands down when Bobby Glass, played by Ray Winstone, calls him and asks him to withdraw. While it is not clear what Bobby might have told Gospel, bribing or threatening words, the situation is averted because of Bobby’s move.

After this incident, Bobby decides to sell his weed business for £150,000,000 and more. He entrusts Eddie and Susie to get him the best deal possible. While there are a few potential buyers, which include Johnston, Mercy, and Sticky Pete, Freddy encourages Eddie to make a bid as well.

How did the sale go through in the final episode of The Gentlemen?

As The Gentlemen shows, Eddie, played by Theo James, knows he doesn’t have that kind of money and is looking for collaborators. Sabrina manages to convince Susie to pitch in with Eddie. With this Eddie makes moves to outdo the other competitors.

First, he takes help from Henry and his accountant Thick Rick to have Johnston arrested for tax fraud. He, then, tells Mercy that Sticky Pete’s bid is higher than hers. Under pressure from her cartel members, an enraged Mercy uses a machete to kill Pete. After that, Eddie gets Henry to shoot Mercy in a drive-by.

Finally, in The Gentlemen, Eddie exposes his criminal side when he betrays Henry. Not only does he take Henry’s money, but he also kills his long-time ally with casual apathy. With no other bidder left for the deal, Bobby Glass does not need to make a choice. The business is bought by Eddie and Susie as Bobby goes into prison in season 1 of the show.

What happens to Kingpin Bobby in the end?

As The Gentlemen comes to an end, a surprising twist awaits the viewers as they are lulled into thinking that Bobby is out of the way. Bobby, however, reveals that he never planned to retire and is going to be part of the business indirectly. His intention in announcing a sale was a test for Eddie and Susie, as he wanted to see how far they would go to keep the business going.

While Susie had been part of the weed business, she needed to trust Eddie, which she eventually did by the end of the Netflix show. On the other hand, Eddie passed Bobby’s test after ruthlessly eliminating Henry from the bidding race.

Bobby Glass is now sure that the business is staying in the family. Moreover, the new buyers now have £235,000,000 capital to invest in the business. The closing scene shows Bobby getting friendly with Johnston who are now inmates hinting at the possibility of their working together in the future.

The Gentlemen season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.