Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen review: Maker does well to adapt his signature style for the television screen

The Gentlemen was released on Netflix on March 7, 2024, with a total of eight episodes, all premiering on the same day. The Netflix series sees Guy Ritchie (known for Snatch and Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels) bring his 2019 film of the same name, into an episodic format.

Although the Netflix series does not follow the same characters as the film, it is set in the same universe. The story contains easter eggs from the highly entertaining 2019 film, however, it takes a completely different route with its plot.

The Gentlemen is an entertaining series that sticks to Ritchie's trademark style while ironing out certain flaws from the original film, including some racist representations.

The fast-paced storyline, exciting characters, and action sequences can keep viewers hooked to the show.

The Gentlemen review: Dynamic performances and a pacy storyline make this series a great watch

The Gentlemen follows Eddie Horniman (Theo James) an army soldier who returns to visit his ailing father, the Duke of Halstead. Within the first episode of the series, Eddie comes to inherit the sprawling estate upon his father's death.

His elder brother Freddie (Daniel Ings), is visibly distraught since he thought he would inherit the massive 15000 acre manor.

However, the plot unfolds when Eddie comes to know that his father was housing a massive cannabis business underneath his estate in cohorts with drug kingpin Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) and his daughter Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario).

As the series progresses, Eddie gets more involved in the drug business. He first takes the help of Susie to get his brother Freddie out of an £8 million debt to a Liverpudlian gangster Tommy Dixon (Peter Serafinowicz). A domino effect follows with Eddie getting intensely involved in a life of crime.

Although Eddie intends to get his family out of the cannabis business, he becomes a major stakeholder by the end of the series.

The series sees a bittersweet relationship (nothing romantic) develop between Eddie and Susie as they handle a myriad of events.

Giancarlo Esposito returns as a meth kingpin for The Gentlemen. He plays the role of Stanley Johnston, a wealthy drug trafficking aristocrat who intends to buy out the Halsted manor and in turn the cannabis business run by Susie's father Bobby Glass.

Ritchie added some vibrant supporting characters to intensify the plot. The main cannabis cultivator for the Glasses is Jimmy Chang (Michael Vu), a stoner with a Rasta vibe, and an expert in cannabis production. However, his negligence in his personal life gets him into trouble with his boss.

Pearce Quigley plays Gospel John, a criminal who campily combines Old Testament rage and Christian's enthusiasm. Another eccentric character in the mix is Mercy (Martha Millman), a drug trafficking crime boss who also runs an exotic car dealership.

The Gentlemen follows a fairly simple plot but the style in which it is filmed makes the series worth a watch. Wrought with intelligent British humor, the series features a dazzling cast who play their roles brilliantly.

Theo James' representation of Eddie is stoic and Kaya Scodelario does a remarkable job of portraying the calm and collected Susie Glass.

Each character fits the bill and the series is made rememberable by the characters more than the plot it follows. The series is highly entertaining and viewers can expect intense action sequences and humor borderlining absurdity.

All episodes of The Gentlemen are currently available for streaming on Netflix.