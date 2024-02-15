Where to watch The Gentlemen 2024: Streaming service and plot explored

The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s television spinoff of the original movie of the same name, is arriving on Netflix on March 7, 2024. Ritchie created both the 2019 film and the 2024 series. While the show's plot and characters are different from that of the movie, both share the same world.

The film introduced viewers to the cannabis industry, and the upcoming series promises to look at the same world from another perspective. While Ritchie is believed to have started writing for the show in 2020, Matthew Read joined him to finish the pilot script before Netflix ordered it.

The production for The Gentlemen series started in November 2022, and the main cast was announced a week before filming started. The series is a Netflix original and will exclusively air on the streaming platform.

The Gentlemen: Where to watch

Eddie comes to be the owner of a weed farm by inheritance. (Image via Netflix)

As mentioned before, The Gentlemen will only air on Netflix. It is scheduled to be released on the platform on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Netflix usually releases most of its original shows at 12 am PT and 8 am GMT. As such, expect The Gentlemen series to arrive on the streaming giant at midnight Pacific Time.

A scene from the show (Image via Netflix)

While Netflix is widely available in most countries, there may be some regions that cannot access the platform. Technical glitches could also prevent viewers from accessing it. In such cases, a reliable proxy or VPN service should help.

Those who want to watch the 2019 movie before watching the upcoming series can look it up on their region's Netflix. If it isn't streaming the film, they can buy or rent the movie digitally through Prime Video, YouTube TV, Vudu, and more.

What is The Gentlemen series about?

The massive Halstead property grows cannabis (Image via Netflix)

The Gentlemen's plot follows Eddie Horniman, AKA The Duke of Halstead, who inherits a big country estate from his father. Although he is the estranged son, he finds a place in his father’s will. However, he soon discovers that the land is part of the local weed empire and is the biggest farm for cannabis.

To add to his newly introduced problems are participants from the UK’s criminal world who want shares of the activities connected to the land and its business.

Eddie has to learn to navigate a specific set of politics arising from this situation. While he tries to detach his family from the criminal world of drugs, he wants to defeat these entities in their own game. However, he starts getting sucked into the big bad world of underworld operations. To his surprise, he develops a taste for it.

The lead role of Eddie is played by Theo James, who was previously seen in The White Lotus 2, The Time Traveller’s Wife, Downton Abbey, Divergent, and many more. He is supported by Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass. Kaya was previously seen in This is Christmas, The King’s Daughter, Don’t Make Me Go, The Maze Runner, The Pale Horse, and Spinning Out.

The show also stars Joely Richardson, Freddie Fox, Vinnie Jones, Max Beesley, Giancarlo Esposito, Gaia Weiss, and Daniel Ings, among others.

How different is The Gentlemen series from the movie?

Eddie plans to extricate his family from the criminal world (Image via Netflix)

While 2019’s The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant, followed a cannabis wholesaler looking to sell his business, the series' protagonist inherits a part of the business.

Moreover, in the movie, the protagonist and his assistant are seasoned business people and know the risks of the trade. However, the series' lead character is learning the ropes and the dangers of the business.

Keep an eye out for The Gentlemen series, arriving on Netflix on March 7, 2024.

