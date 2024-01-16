Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen on Netflix: Trailer, plot, and more

Hollywood filmmaker Guy Ritchie’s upcoming television series The Gentlemen received a brand new teaser from Netflix on January 15, 2024. The series is a spin-off series of his 2019 action-comedy film of the same name.

From Theo James to Max Beesley, the television show has a talented cast, with the script penned by Ritchie.

According to Netflix, the synopsis for The Gentlemen reads:

“We meet Eddie Horniman as he inherits his father’s sizable estate… only to discover it’s part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation."

It adds:

"Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

The series is set to premiere on Netflix in March 2024.

The Gentlemen: Trailer features captivating voiceover by Giancarlo Esposito

The trailer for The Gentlemen series opens with a voiceover by Giancarlo Esposito’s character, who says that he admires the “British aristocracy” because they are the “original gangsters." Following the opening scene, we get a glimpse of a luxury house that has been inherited by Eddie, as explained by Esposito in the clip.

In the next shot, we see Eddie playing pool with Esposito as he explains to Eddie about the house and possibly the things he inherited. Following that, Eddie is seen playing golf and exploring more about the house with a helicopter.

As the teaser moves forward, the simple shots take on a more brutal turn by introducing characters firing gunshots, with blood splashing on the surrounding pool table. This point hints that the series may push the R-rated boundaries with its action sequences.

The teaser ends with Eddie saying, “Welcome to the jungle.” And given the synopsis, the series will focus on him as he explores the criminal world, which is also evident in the teaser.

According to Deadline, the house that has been inherited by Eddie is part of a weed farm owned by Mickey Pearson.

Keeping all the action sequences to a minimum, with a touch of blood, the teaser does its job of building anticipation for the upcoming series from the world of Guy Ritchie.

Ensemble cast

A still from the teaser of The Gentlemen (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

While The Gentlemen (2019) starred Charlie Hunman and Matthew McCaonaughey in lead roles, the show has a new ensemble cast featuring Theo James in the lead role of Eddie Horniman. Besides James, the series also has Ray Winstone and Kaya Scodelario in prominent roles.

Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Chanel Cresswell, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz are in supporting roles.

Guy Ritchie, who directed the 2019 film, will also direct the first two episodes of The Gentlemen. Along with EP Matthew Read, known for Peaky Blinders, Ritchie has penned the script.

Readers wondering where to watch the show can stream this eight-episode series on Netflix in March 2024.