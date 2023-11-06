How to play Football Manager 2024 Mobile using Netflix gaming?

Football Manager 2024 Mobile is coming to Netflix on November 6, 2023. Sports Interactive announced its partnership with Netflix Games, allowing the title to feature on the streaming platform app. Since the announcement, the Football Manager community has been buzzing about the new developments. The game will supposedly go through major changes in 2025 (as announced by the development head), and this exclusive partnership can shape up what’s to come in the future.

That said, players have been looking for ways to access FMM 24 on their mobile devices through Netflix. This article will guide you to play the title using Netflix gaming.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile: How to play on Netflix

Following its release in November, Football Manager 2024 Mobile will be accessible on the Netflix app. Note that users must have an account on the streaming platform to play the game. Android users can find the football simulator in the separate Games tab on the app. For Apple devices, it will appear in the dedicated Games section.

Additionally, Football Manager 2024 Mobile will also be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple Store for Android and Apple users. However, you would require a premium Netflix subscription to enter the simulator. Apart from that, users will get the opportunity to sign up on Netflix when the game is opened.

Football Manager 2024 Mobile platforms

The title will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Previously, you had to purchase the game to gain access, but the exclusive partnership with Netflix will allow you to play by only having a premium account. This partnership between the developers and Netflix will potentially expand the playerbase.

Features you can find in Netflix’s Football Manager 2024 Mobile

Sports Interactive is tweaking a few features in its football simulator, including:

Financial Fair Play (FFP): FFP rules will include sanctions like transfer pending restrictions and squad size, fines, and withholding competition incomes.

FFP rules will include sanctions like transfer pending restrictions and squad size, fines, and withholding competition incomes. Enhanced recruitment policy: The title’s AI algorithm will make logical choices regarding recruitment and financial recommendations, prioritizing realistic targets according to financial health.

The title’s AI algorithm will make logical choices regarding recruitment and financial recommendations, prioritizing realistic targets according to financial health. New game modes: The developer is introducing new game modes, including Original, Real World, and Your World, to start off the journey. These three modes have different databases, and you can choose any one from the options in one save data.

The developer is introducing new game modes, including Original, Real World, and Your World, to start off the journey. These three modes have different databases, and you can choose any one from the options in one save data. Individual player targets and Interaction Logic: You can set individual performance targets, and the manager-player interactions will be more realistic.

That concludes our guide regarding how to access FM-2024 Mobile through Netflix gaming. Check out the best clubs to rebuild in the latest installment.