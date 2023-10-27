Top 5 clubs to rebuild in FM 24 (Football Manager 2024)

Sports Interactive’s FM 24 (Football Manager 2024) is set to release on November 6, 2023, with new challenges and features. In real life, the 2022-2023 football season produced some shocking relegations and signings, creating tough situations for many well-known clubs. Players will have the opportunity to bring back glory and stability to the heart of those clubs in the latest installment. The FM 24 community has been looking for the best teams to rebuild and develop, making a memorable journey before the title is completely restructured in 2025.

This article will discuss the teams that require club structure rebuilding to get to the top of the mountain in Football Manager 2024.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions

Malaga, Inter Miami, and three other excellent teams to rebuild in FM 24 (Football Manager 2024)

5) Malaga

Malaga used to be a popular choice for several players in the previous installments when it came to rebuilding a struggling team. Similarly, the Spanish club is a recommended choice to start your journey in FM 24 if you want a challenge at your end. It becomes a top choice as the club’s situation has worsened. They relegated to the third division of Spain, whereas they were playing in the UEFA Champions League only a decade back.

They were a staple top-table team in La Liga, and their ongoing downfall in avenues of finance and management makes them a great club to rebuild in Football Manager 2024. You can slowly rebuild the squad and get them back to the top.

4) Inter Miami

Inter Miami became a buzzing point of discussion in the football community after David Beckham became its owner. The English legend promised that his club would bring back the heat back to the MLS (Major League Soccer). In the 2023-24 season, the club turned many heads by signing Lionel Messi. They also gained a massive fan base as a result.

However, the American club has failed to create a significant impact on the the field and lies at the bottom of the Eastern Conference points table. Rebuilding this club’s philosophy, roster, and staff can present an intriguing challenge and you can create history with the legends in Football Manager 2024.

3) FC Nuremberg

FC Nuremberg is part of the second division of the Bundesliga. In the 2022-23 season, the club barely managed to stay in the second tier and is currently touted to be relegated to the third. A few decades back, this club was a giant and claimed nine title wins, and were as formidable a threat as Bayern Munich currently is.

You can take the club back to its glory days in FM 24, by catching up in squad depth, financial stability, and facilities. The road to the top will present a challenging task, and it will take the absolute essence of Football Manager 2024 to rebuild and develop the club from the core before it can go head to head with the top European clubs.

2) Leeds United

Leeds United was a featured name in the Premier League in recent years. However, they struggled throughout the 2022-23 season and got relegated to the second division. The team management looks uncertain, having changed more than two managers in only a few months. Therefore, the club needs a manager who can bring stability and consistency.

In FM 24, you must bring in a few consistent footballers and develop the youth system. The transfer budget will challenge you to make an immediate impact, but slowly developing young players like Archie Gray can change the troubling situation at the club. After a few years, you can aim for the Premier League title to finish the story.

1) RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg is well-known for producing wonderkids like Erling Haaland and Benjamin Sesko. The club's youth system is advanced, and the follows a philosophy of betting on high-potential players. They have a new batch of young talents in Football Manager 2024, with Karim Konate as the upcoming wonderkid.

You can manage high-potential young footballers in RB Salzburg and make ounces of profit by selling them to European giants in FM 24. You may also choose to build a roster full of young players to challenge the biggest names in European competitions.

That concludes the list of the best teams to rebuild and develop in FM 24. Check out the recent partnership of Football Manager 2024 and Netflix to get the mobile version of the game.