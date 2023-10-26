eFootball 2024 Halloween campaign: Rewards, objectives, and more

The newly introduced Halloween campaign in eFootball 2024 is a limited-period event that offers special login presents, objectives, and tour promotions. Players can earn a hefty amount of GP and coins by completing the objectives and participating in the various events. Additionally, logging in to the game during this period will reward them with a couple of high-rated Bayern Munich footballers.

This article will provide all the necessary details, including rewards, objectives, and more about the highly anticipated Halloween campaign in eFootball 2024.

eFootball 2024 Halloween campaign: Special login present, objectives, and more

Special login

You must log in to eFootball 2024 to claim lucrative rewards, including limited-edition Halloween-inspired cards of Bayern Munich players. Matthijs de Ligt, Konrad Laimer, and Mathys Tel's limited-edition player cards are the notable free prizes available.

The items will be kept in your inbox from when you log into the title until November 16, 2023 (01:59 UTC). Hence, you need to claim the rewards before that period.

Reward distribution period:

Login 1: 26/10/2023 02:00 - 09/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Login 2: 28/10/2023 02:00 - 09/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Login 3: 31/10/2023 02:00 - 09/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Reward details:

Login 1: Mathys Tel

Login 2: Konrad Laimer

Login 3: Matthijs de Ligt

Special login bonus

The Halloween campaign in eFootball 2024 will allow you to claim 100 eFootball coins, 100,000 GP, and 40,000 EXP by logging into the game seven times during each campaign period.

Login period:

26/10/2023 02:00 - 02/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

02/11/2023 02:00 - 09/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Login bonus details:

Login 1: Exp. 10,000 Training Program x2

Login 2: 10,000 GP

Login 3: 10,000 GP

Login 4: 10,000 GP

Login 5: 50 eFootball™ Coins

Login 6: 10,000 GP

Login 7: 10,000 GP

Campaign objectives

By completing the tour events and challenges, you can claim the rewards from the Campaign Objectives section. You can earn 100 eFootball coins, 160,000 GP, and 40,000 EXP once you complete the missions in the Halloween campaign.

Campaign period:

26/10/2023 02:00 - 09/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Eligible events and modes:

Tour Events: European Clubs

Challenge Events: Penalty Shootout, Unlimited

Special Challenge event

eFootball 2024 has introduced a new penalty-shootout-only event in the Halloween campaign. You need to play "versus" matches and complete all the missions to claim one Skill Training program and 40,000 EXP.

Additionally, you can get 50 eFootball coins and three Skill Training programs by playing "versus user" matches in the Unlimited category of this event.

Special challenge period:

26/10/2023 02:00 - 02/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

02/11/2023 02:00 - 09/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Special Tour Event

To receive a Skill Training program and 60,000 GP in the eFootball 2024 Halloween campaign, you must accumulate 3,000 points while playing with a European club during the tour event.

Tour event period:

26/10/2023 02:00 - 02/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

02/11/2023 02:00 - 09/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

Strip with special design

Strips with Halloween-inspired designs will be available in eFootball 2024's shop. To obtain the items, you will have to navigate to the "packs" option.

Period:

26/10/2023 02:00 - 23/11/2023 01:59 (UTC)

That concludes the details of the Halloween campaign in Konami’s eFootball 2024. Check out the club packs in the title to build your team.