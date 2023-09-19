How to get eFootball coins in eFootball 2024 mobile?

The release of eFootball 2024 has raised queries regarding the method of collecting eFootball coins ever since it launched for all mobile devices on September 7, 2023. These coins are used to buy in-game items, player cards, and Match Passes. They're also used to acquire various limited-edition player cards offered in certain events. The earlier versions of the game allowed the players to purchase rare legendary player cards using virtual currency, and this has been carried down to eFootball 2024 as well.

eFootball 2024 coins can be obtained by completing time-limited events and campaigns and logging in daily to eFootball 2024 Mobile. Here, we will discuss the methods in detail.

Methods to get eFootball coins in eFootball 2024 mobile

Daily Rewards

Konami, the developer of eFootball 2024, has launched a campaign to celebrate the release of the newest installment of their football gaming franchise. Players can earn rewards by logging into the game for seven consecutive days during each campaign period. You can earn approximately 120 eFootball coins, 60,000 EXP, and 360,000 GP by participating in the special login event. The following are the dates that players have to log in to get the coins:

11/09/2023 (02:00 UTC) – 18/09/2023 (00:59 UTC)

(02:00 UTC) – (00:59 UTC) 18/09/2023 (02:00 UTC) – 25/09/2023 (00:59 UTC)

(02:00 UTC) – (00:59 UTC) 25/09/2023 (02:00 UTC) – 02/10/2023 (00:59 UTC)

(02:00 UTC) – (00:59 UTC) 02/10/2023 (02:00 UTC) – 09/10/2023 (00:59 UTC)

Logging into the game on the mentioned dates will give you an additional Special Player List featuring Epic player cards. Log in every day on the following dates and check your inbox to avail the rewards before they expire.

Campaign Objectives

Completing campaign objectives can get you the in-game coins. Konami introduced a new time-limited campaign event that will earn you a maximum of 100 eFootball coins, four skill training programs, 120,000 EXP, and 400,000 GP. The campaign has a specific period which looks like this:

07/09/2023 (02:00 UTC) – 21/09/2023 (01:59 UTC)

(02:00 UTC) – (01:59 UTC) 21/09/2023 (02:00 UTC) – 05/10/2023 (01:59 UTC)

The completion of the objectives will be tallied individually for every time slot. You can complete the objectives through eligible events and modes like eFootball League, Tour Event: Starter, and all the themed events.

Purchasing eFootball coins in eFootball 2024

Aside from earning coins through campaigns and login events in the latest update, you can also purchase them from the store. For that, you have to click on the Store option present on the main screen of the title and select the eFootball Coins button. The prices of the coins vary depending on the region of the account, and they are available in different packs.

The table below shows the pricing of eFootball coins in US Dollars.

Coins US Dollars 100 1.00 USD 250 2.70 USD 1.050 10.00 USD 2.150 20.00 USD 3.300 30.00 USD 5.800 50.00 USD 12.000 100.00 USD

Konami has significantly improved the eFootball franchise through various gameplay improvements. Moreover, the lucrative launch events and enticing sign-up rewards are worth your time. It is easier for players to collect the coins in the recent update. You can also buy top-rated legendary player cards and Match Passes at half the price from September 7, 2023, to 5 October 5, 2023.