eFootball 2024 release date, time, and more

eFootball 2024 is coming soon, following official information from developers Konami, who posted the information earlier on August 24. The community has been eagerly waiting to learn more about what's next, and the first set of official data is available. Like the game's previous versions, the upcoming update will be a season release rather than a new launch.

Konami has been following a different pattern since the franchise changed its name. Instead of releasing new games each year, the existing client is given a significant update yearly. Once the upcoming eFootball 2024 update goes live, players can access all the new data, complete with the latest rosters. Let's take a look at all the essential details that have been made available to the public by Konami.

eFootball 2024 release date

Unless unforeseen delays occur, the upcoming seasonal update will be released on September 7. The launch will co-occur across all platforms, including PCs, consoles, and mobile devices. The launch will come via an update, preceded by maintenance.

Since this will be a significant seasonal update, the maintenance will be long. It will begin on September 4 as per the schedule issued by Konami. While the maintenance is active, the entire game will be out of access for all the players.

eFootball 2024 release time

The latest season will be live once the upcoming scheduled maintenance is complete. Konami hasn't explicitly stated when the server maintenance will be covered, followed by the seasonal update. Typically, Konami conducts extensive maintenance on Thursdays of each week.

These updates usually end at 1:30 pm IST/8 am UK, but the upcoming maintenance is expected to be more prominent in terms of what it will contain. Hence, readers should follow the game's official accounts to know when the maintenance will be complete.

Konami is also running a unique campaign to celebrate the upcoming update. Between August 24 and September 4, players can get a unique chance deal every day. The reward pool includes five epic players, and there's an excellent chance for all members to improve their roster ahead of the squad update. More information regarding the seasonal reset is expected to arrive soon.