How to prepare for eFootball 2024 update? Best tips and tricks

eFootball 2023's final maintenance break before the scheduled launch of the eFootball 2024 update has just come to an end. The next update will roll out following the large-scale maintenance scheduled for September 4, 2023, and bring about a few changes. For example, the new version 3.0.0 update will see the removal of Team Playstyle Proficiency, along with modifications to the appearance of Standard cards.

With such changes set to arrive, knowing a few basic tips might help you stay ahead of the curve when the eFootball 2024 update goes live.

Get ready for eFootball 2024 update with the best tips and tricks you need to know

The biggest eFootball update for the year will arrive in the game within two weeks.

With the final maintenance break of eFootball 2023 having come to an end, this article tries to bring you the best tips and tricks to help you prepare for the upcoming version 3.0.0 update of the game.

Find the weakest position in your eFootball Dream Team

Team Playstyle Proficiency will not be a part of eFootball in the upcoming update (Image via Konami website)

Since the Team Playstyle Proficiency will be removed, player abilities will not fluctuate anymore depending on the playstyle adopted by the team. Konami will also send you reimbursements for the Progression Points used to increase the player’s Team Playstyle Proficiency.

Therefore, find the weakest position on your Dream Team and choose your favorite players to fill up the spots without worrying about their playstyles.

Do not waste your GP and eFootball coins

You should avoid wasting your eFootball coin and GP (in-game currency) ahead of the eFootball 2024 update launch. With POTW Worldwide cards like L. Messi, H. Kane, F. De Jong, and more, it may be tempting to use your coins to strengthen your team ahead of the update. However, since the new update will also bring plenty of other amazing events with it, saving up your GP and coins might be the wiser decision.

Get as many Epic Worldwide cards as possible for free

Konami is giving you a chance to get a free draw from the Epic Worldwide list of players featuring five Epic player cards for the next 11 days. You will get these draws as a Special Login Present until September 4, 2023.

Use these draws and try to get Epic Player cards for free. This way, you will be able to strengthen your team ahead of the upcoming update.