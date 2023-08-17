5 best eFootball 2023 LMFs you must have in your Dream Team

Midfielders are considered the backbone of any team, and the same is the case when it comes to eFootball 2023. LMFs are those who are mostly deployed to the left, playing a crucial role in both offense and defense. If the situation requires, they can even adapt to other positions, making it even more vital for you to pick the right one for your team.

You can always choose from the cards of the modern-day greats and Player of the Week cards from different events in eFootball 2023 to manage the left flank. This article brings the five best eFootball 2023 LMFs that can turn the tide when participating in online competitions.

NOTE: This article reflects the author's opinion, and the cards mentioned here do not follow any particular order or ranking.

Here are the five best eFootball 2023 LMFs you should add to your team

eFootball 2023 will soon be entering a long maintenance break, which will also mark the beginning of eFootball 2024. Till then, grab hold of these midfielders, train them, and unleash their full potential.

1) A. Saint-Maximin

This former Newcastle man is a prolific right-footed winger, and his base cards carry his strengths from real life into the game as well. The winger's ratings get reduced from 79 to 76 when placed in the LMF position, however, don't let that dip fool you, as he is a great choice to boss the midfield. With 84 Dribbling, 83 Speed, and 84 acceleration, Saint-Maximin can easily cause trouble to the opposition.

You can buy the Al-Ahli winger for 47000 GP (in-game currency), and upon proper training, his rating can increase up to 90.

2) E. Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has been a sensational player for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta ever since his debut. His development in real life is also reflected in the game, making him one of the best LMFs to have in eFootball 2023. This 77-rated right-footed playmaker is versatile, and with up to three-star ratings in both Weak Foot Accuracy and Usage, he can undoubtedly be a threat on the left flank.

He is available for 64,000 GP in the game, and upon proper training, he can become a 91-rated beast.

3) G. Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has created a scary partnership with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, which became crucial in Arsenal’s promising run last season. Moreover, the 22-year-old Brazilian was a first choice for Mikel Arteta. Martinelli's Roaming Flank card can deliver similar results for eFootball players' Dream Teams as well.

The 79-rated card is one of the best for an LMF in eFootball 2023 LMF, with promising Dribbling, and Tight Possession stats and 80+ ratings in Speed and Acceleration which are essential for someone playing in that position.

Martinelli is available in eFootball 2023 for 1,00,000 GP, and upon proper training, he can go up to a rating of 92.

4) F. Kostic

F. Costic is one of the best eFootball 2023 LMFs to have on your Dream Team. When playing with formations sole striker formations, it often makes your striker a loner upfront.

However, the midfielders in general, but particularly in such formations, help you take the ball wide and provide support for your striker in the attacking buildups. Additionally, this card is a cross-specialist, making Kostic a crucial addition to your team.

The Serbian left-footer is available for 82000 GP in the game, and the card can go up to 91 ratings after proper training.

5) Y. Carrasco

The 80-rated winger is an essential piece of the Atletico Madrid team, and he can continue to be so in your Dream Team as well. With amazing dribbling stats, and a great work rate in general, Carrasco can run riot on the left side.

This prolific winger is a perfect fit for any team with midfield overload, and the best part about having him is the pace, which can be utilized efficiently if you want to change his position.

He is available for 1,20,000 GP in the game and can reach up to 92 ratings if trained adequately.

While there are many other options to explore in this position, these five are the best base cards you can have. And by simply training them, you will have world-class players at the helm.