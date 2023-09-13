5 best formation in eFootball 2024 Mobile

Konami brings a fresh footballing season with eFootball 2024 Mobile, their football simulator title. The latest eFootball update arrives with improved graphics, new player card designs, and more. While most of the community is excited and ready to explore, some gamers are already thinking about the best ways to prepare their squads.

Now that team playstyle proficiency has been removed and every player can play on any team, it comes down to formations. This article tries to determine the best formation in eFootball 2024 for different playstyles.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best formations in eFootball 2024 Mobile to get the best out of your team, and some tips

The new eFootball 2024 season began after the long-term maintenance from September 4, 2023, to September 7, 2023. The whole community has welcomed the new update with bouquets and brickbats. If you're yet to install the latest version and want to know more about it before doing so, feel free to check out our article.

1) 4-3-3

4-3-3 is the most favored formation of eFootball 2024 Mobile (Image via Konami)

This is the most favored formation for gamers in eFootball 2024 Mobile. This attacking formation sacrifices strength in midfield to send an extra man into attack. It always keeps the opposition team on their toes. Alternatively, players can adopt the 4-2-3-1 formation, which is similar to the 4-3-3 in many ways. This version is for players who don’t want to sacrifice their strength in the midfield but also don’t want to reduce the number of attackers.

Keep the best DMFs and CMFs to create the perfect trifecta in your midfield. 4-3-3 can become a nightmare for the players without the right combination of defensive, creative, and box-to-box midfielders. Players can also use cross-specialist LMFs and RMFs on the bench for later. Sub them on when needed and change the formation to 4-2-3-1 to surprise opponents.

2) 3-4-3

Use 3-4-3 to create more chances in the match (Image via Konami)

This formation is for players who do not consider sacrificing the man advantage in midfield. 3-4-3 will replace a defender with an attacker to cater to those gamers. It is hard to master, and one should only go for it when they have three amazing CBs and are confident in their gameplay and skills.

Players need to play the three best CBs on their team. However, using two central defenders and a ball-playing defender to keep playing from the back can be a great option. Players can also use their fastest fullbacks as wide midfielders since they can keep running forward to help the attackers and stay at the back to become extra men in defense.

3) 5-3-2

5-3-2 is a great formation in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

This is a perfect formation in eFootball 2024 for Quick Counters or Long Ball counters. Five defenders help players get the utmost stability in the defensive box. As such, it allows more freedom for everyone in central midfield and the forward line. A popular variation of this tactic is 5-4-1, which brings an extra man into midfield for more stability.

Players will need a pacy CF who blends into the opponent’s last line of defense. They should be able to catch a long ball or a through ball before the opponent's defenders to get a one-on-one scoring chance against their goalkeepers.

4) 4-3-1-2

4-3-2-1 turns into a 4-4-2 diamond on paper (Image via Konami)

4-3-1-2 is a unique formation in eFootball 2024. Gamers can find it by this name, but it is called a 4-4-2 Diamond formation on paper and is one of football's oldest formations. It is a great tactic to use a shadow striker and an AMF. So gamers with Messi on their team can use this formation to get the best out of him.

In 4-3-1-2, you use a standard four-man defense and a standard 3-man midfield with a little twist on the forward line. Players will play two poachers who can play quick one-twos with the extra man in midfield. Sometimes, the AMF behind the forward can dribble or shoot, but he will mostly provide through balls to the CF and SS to score.

5) 4-4-2

4-4-2 is the most reliable formation in for possession games (Image via Konami)

The standard 4-4-2 is also a popular formation in eFootball 2024 Mobile. Here, players can play their favorite four-man defense with two CMFs and two wide midfielders for the stability they need to play a beautiful possession game.

The upside of using a 4-4-2 formation is that players can use wingers at the LMF and RMF positions. So, these wide midfielders can support their fullbacks when needed or can spend their time in the opposition half helping attackers.

The best formation in eFootball 2024 Mobile depends not only on a gamer’s playstyle but also on the best players in each position. Therefore, be careful when choosing the best line-up for your chosen formation.