5 best eFootball 2023 DMF base cards for Dream Teams

Getting the right cards for your eFootball 2023 Dream Team is never easy. The pin-point crossing left backs might not land when you need them. However, the game has compensated for that with its library of great standard cards. To solidify your defense, having a defensive mid ahead of your CBs will be crucial.

If you look at football's recent history, DMFs like Casemiro, Busquets, Kante, and many more have been extremely important for their respective clubs and national teams. To help you succeed in eFootball 2023, here is a list that caters to the needs of all the players of different formations. eFootball 23 has a wide variety of DMF base cards. Here are a few sound standard DMF cards in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

J. Kimmich and eFootball 2023’s best DMF base cards for your Dream Team

5) Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been a known name on the football field. After a few great tournaments with West Ham and the English national team, plenty of big clubs considered signing him. Well, the 80-rated destroyer base card of Declan Rice will be present everywhere on the field during the defensive phase and will find cheeky passes when needed.

In eFootball 23, players can upgrade this card up to 33 levels. It takes the overall of the player to 93. It will then have a Low Pass and Lofted Pass ability of 83 and 82. However, stamina and other defensive stats will almost be 90 or more, making it one of the most desirable cards for any Dream Team in eFootball 2023.

4) N'Golo Kanté

Chelsea’s forever smiling box-to-box DMF is a subject of fear for the opponent’s midfielders and wingers who try to cut back inside. This 82-rated DMF base card is perfect for creating space in the midfield and has excellent control over tight possessions. Kante's DMF card is a must-have for every dream team in eFootball 2023. The World Cup and UCL-winning DMF has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the game and will also be crucial to your success.

However, after training, this card can reach a 93 rating. After that, the most attractive feature of the card becomes its 82 rating in Speed and 90+ ratings in Stamina, Defensive Engagement, Awareness, and Aggression.

3) Casemiro

The former Real Madrid player has turned the fate of Manchester United around under new coach Erik Ten Hag. The DMF had his best days in Madrid, and now he is carving his name in gold in the hearts of Manchester fans. His 84-rated card is also one of the best DMFs in eFootball 2023. The anchor man card will be the perfect defensive screen with an attacking threat in set pieces.

This card will reach a 94 rating and have an 85 or more rating in Kicking Power, Physical Contact, Stamina, and Defensive Awareness, and 90+ in Defensive Engagement, Tackling, and Aggression. Get Casemiro in your eFootball 2023 Dream Team and make your team a dominating force.

2) Rodri

Rodri has been the glue that binds the Manchester City midfield, helping players like Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva play more freely. Sometimes, he also slots himself in the defensive line of Pep Guadiola's system. This way, the whole unit can take control of the game properly. The anchor man DMF base card will also be able to bind your midfield too.

After getting appropriately trained, this 82-rated base card will get a rating of 80+ for Ball Control, Tight Possession, Lofted Pass, Low Pass, Kicking Power, Physical Contact, and Stamina. The card will reach 95 overall with 85+ Defensive Awareness, Tackling and 90+ Defensive Engagement and Aggression. If you need a dream team in eFootball 2023 and like the four-person defensive formation, have Rodri on your team for the best results.

1) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is one of the most versatile players in the game. You can play him at DMF and RB on both wings, and he will still deliver some top-quality play. So, having this orchestrator DMF base card in your eFootball 2023 Dream Team will improve your game manifolds. Base Kimmich is one of the best DMFs in eFootball 23.

This card can become 95-rated and have 85+ ratings in Ball Control, Low Pass, Tight Possession, and Lofted Pass, 80 or more in Jump and Kicking Power, and 90 in Stamina ratings. So, try to include this standard card for Joshua Kimmich in your Dream Team right away.

