“I believe Manchester United have a great manager” – Casemiro highlights Erik ten Hag’s 3 best qualities 

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro recently stated that hard work, the desire to win, and ambition are the top three qualities of Erik ten Hag as a manager.

The Brazilian made the move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window. He was one of Ten Hag's first signings after the Dutchman took over at the Manchester outfit.

Casemiro has previously played under managers like Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane during his time at Los Blancos. Speaking about Ten Hag's qualities as a manager, he told the club's official website (via Manchester Evening News):

"I believe it’s his desire to win, his ambition and hard work. Not just him but all the coaching staff. They always want to win, they never get complacent. They’re always looking to do something new, always wanting to make a difference in games."

Casemiro went on to add:

"I believe Manchester United have a great manager, it was there to see at Ajax, I think he’s doing a good job here. It’s a diverse group of players, different players, I believe we’ll adapt to his style of play."

Speaking about the similarities between Ten Hag and the other managers that he has worked with, the Brazilian added:

"Every manager has their own way of playing, their own way of leading. I’ve worked with [Carlo] Ancelotti and [Zinedine] Zidane, they are managers that want to win, which is the most important thing."

"Hard work and dedication, being intensely dedicated to the club, I think winning is a consequence of this – doing things right is essential."

The Brazilian has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, recording two assists. He made his first Premier League start against Everton last weekend and was named the 'Man of the Match'.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's on the team's midfield combinations

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

With Casemiro, Fred, and Scott McTominay at his disposal, Ten Hag has the task of figuring out the strongest combination for Manchester United's midfield. Addressing this conundrum, he recently told reporters (via manutd.com):

"I think Fred played a good game tonight and he [did] really well in the counter-press; he wins a lot of balls. Unluckily, he didn’t score the goal. It was a really good move from him and he received the chipped ball, and [didn't score] the header."

"That’s the kind of impact he has to give to the team. But I think we have some combinations and in the midfield, it’s always about balance. So I am happy with all four and I hope they keep going in this way."

