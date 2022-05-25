5 best holding midfielders in the world based on ratings (2021-22) 

Midfielders are the heart and soul of any side, especially for the teams that are competing for league titles and on Europe's biggest stage. While attacking midfielders take care of things going forward, holding midfielders are the orchestrators. They dictate the play, screen any danger by sitting in front of their backline and control the tempo of the game.

As such, it is no coincidence that the teams that have won the most trophies this year have had sensational players in that role. However, out of the many holding midfielders across Europe's top five leagues, a few have excelled more than the rest.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best holding midfielders in the world based on ratings. (2021-22)

#5 Marco Verratti- 7.19/10

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Marco Verratti has been at the top of his game for over a decade now and the Paris Saint-Germain star has been brilliant this season as well.

Although the Parisians failed to get past the round of 16 stage of the Champions League this season, they romped to the Ligue 1 title. Following Lille's league triumph last season, it was an important accomplishment to get the domestic title back at the Parc des Princes. However, this would not have been possible without their midfield maestro.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Best dribble success rate in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (40+ dribbles attempted):



🥇 Marco Verratti - 86%

🥈 Frenkie de Jong - 85.7%

🥉 Thomas Partey - 81% 🤤 Best dribble success rate in Europe's top 5 leagues this season (40+ dribbles attempted):🥇 Marco Verratti - 86%🥈 Frenkie de Jong - 85.7%🥉 Thomas Partey - 81% https://t.co/pGxweCMH5S

Verratti has played 24 league games this season and has managed two goals and two assists in that period. But his work off the ball has been just as impressive and his ability to play the ball out from the back when put under pressure has been massively helpful.

The Italian star is still only 29 and is bound to make lists such as this one for at least a couple more years, given his performances in recent seasons.

#4 Casemiro- 7.29/10

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Casemiro has been at the epicenter of Real Madrid's marvelous 2021-22 campaign, with Los Blancos turning on the after-burners in the second half of the season.

Although the Brazilian is part of an aging midfield containing the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the trio are still very capable of pulling off massive performances. However, Casemiro is arguably the irreplaceable man in the center of the pitch, purely because of his ability to screen the opposition and break up the play.

Moreover, his long-range passing enables Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema to transition from defense into attack almost instantenously.

The Brazilian has already won the La Liga title this season. He could also add a Champions League title before the end of the campaign as Madrid gear up to take on Liverpool in the final on May 28.

#3 Aurelien Tchouameni- 7.34/10

Aurelien Tchouameni (Center) in action for AS Monaco

Aurelien Tchouameni has been one of the best young players in European football for the last couple of years. The Frenchman has made his way into the national squad while also excelling on multiple fronts for AS Monaco.

The French side finished 3rd in the Ligue 1 table for a second consecutive season and a lot of it is down to their all-action midfielder. Tchouameni is fast, agile and has a knack for sensing danger, not to mention the ability to commit tactical fouls (this may not be one of the more beautiful aspects of the beautiful game, but it's very much still a part of football). The young holding midfielder also wins second balls on most occasions due to his aerial ability.

Tchouameni has managed to score two goals and provide three assists in 35 league appearances but that does not do justice to his role this season. Monaco have conceded the fourth fewest goals (40) in the league this term, thanks to the protection provided by the French midfielder to the backline.

The former Bordeaux star is now reportedly on the radar of multiple clubs and it would not be a surprise if he signs for a big club this summer.

#2 Rodri- 7.42/10

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

If Manchester City needed any indication of how important Rodri is to their team, the Spaniard proved the same on the last day of the campaign. With Aston Villa 2-0 up after 70 minutes, the holding midfielder scored the equalizer in between two of Ilkay Gundogan’s sizzling goals.

And while Rodri has bagged 7 goals and 2 assists this season, he has been so much more than that for the Etihad club. The reigning Premier League champions have the possession of the ball against nearly every team in Europe and they always make it count.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Rodri scored as many Premier League goals this season as Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho combined (7). Essential to Man City's title success in every way Rodri scored as many Premier League goals this season as Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho combined (7). Essential to Man City's title success in every way 💪 Rodri scored as many Premier League goals this season as Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho combined (7). Essential to Man City's title success in every way https://t.co/ACRSktYE4t

Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva may be dictating the play going forward, but Rodri is just as important to finding passes in between the lines. In addition, he is one of the best players to hold the ball under pressure and beat the opposition press.

Rodri is still only 25 and could turn into the best holding midfielder in the coming years if he is not already in the conversation.

#1 Joshua Kimmich- 7.60/10

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich has been Bayern Munich's main man in both phases of the pitch this season. The German star, who can play in multiple positions, has been hugely influential in the holding midfielder role this season.

Although short in stature, Kimmich has the speed, technical ability and understanding of the game, which is enough to beat most opponents. Moreover, he is feisty in challenges and rarely lets anybody go past him. But it is his forward-thinking football that sets him apart from most midfielders in world football as he is always keen on making accurate passes.

In fact, his ability to switch the play quickly and also take the onus upon himself to change games is a huge boost for his side. Hence, it is no surprise that Kimmich has 3 goals and 12 assists in his club's Bundesliga winning campaign this season.

The midfielder is in his prime and will be eager to get his hands on several more trophies in the coming years.

