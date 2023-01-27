Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Carlo Ancelotti likes Declan Rice; Zinedine Zidane open to Los Blancos return, and more - January 27, 2023

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 3-1 comeback win against Atletico Madrid on Thursday (January 26) in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. Rodrygo Goes, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior helped keep their team's chances of silverware alive.

Meanwhile, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti likes Declan Rice, according to acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio. Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane is open to taking charge at the Santiago Bernabeu once again.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 27, 2023:

Carlo Ancelotti likes Declan Rice

Declan Rice has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has his eyes on Declan Rice, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The English midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for West Ham United but is expected to take up a new challenge this summer. Real Madrid are laying down succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luca Modric and have been linked with the 24-year-old.

Speaking to SoccerNews.nl, Di Marzio named Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea as Rice's potential destinations.

“When Arsenal and Manchester United watch a player, it is always a possibility that Chelsea will intervene. They may not be concrete yet, but that can change just like that. Chelsea are like a ghost that follows every footballer and can appear just like that. So it just depends on what the strategy of the interested clubs is," said Di Marzio.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Moisés Caicedo has the most successful interceptions (26) of any Brighton player



Both linked with a move to Arsenal ⚒️ Declan Rice has the most ball recoveries (189) of any outfield player in the Premier League this seasonMoisés Caicedo has the most successful interceptions (26) of any Brighton playerBoth linked with a move to Arsenal ⚒️ Declan Rice has the most ball recoveries (189) of any outfield player in the Premier League this season ⛔ Moisés Caicedo has the most successful interceptions (26) of any Brighton player🔗 Both linked with a move to Arsenal https://t.co/pDDCJlDuiO

Di Marzio also mentioned Los Blancos in the conversation, pointing out that Ancelotti could fuel the club's interest in the Englishman.

“I think Manchester United and Arsenal would also be good destinations for him. And maybe we can even add Real Madrid to that list. Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of his qualities. So you should never forget to mention Real Madrid, for the simple reason that Carlo Ancelotti likes Declan Rice," said Di Marzio.

Rice has appeared 26 times across competitions this season for the Hammers, registering a goal and three assists.

Zinedine Zidane open to Real Madrid return

Zinedine Zidane is looking to return to football management.

Zinedine Zidane is willing to take charge at Real Madrid for his third stint with the club, according to The Athletic via Madrid Universal.

The Frenchman was highly successful in his earlier tryst with management at the Santiago Bernabeu. He won every trophy possible as Los Blancos manager before parting ways for the second time in 2021.

Oliver Kay @OliverKay Zinedine Zidane, the man who won the Champions League 3x in his first 2.5 years coaching at first-team level, has been out of work for 18 months. He hoped to get the France job after the World Cup, but Deschamps signed a new deal. What now for ZZ? theathletic.com/4106988/2023/0… Zinedine Zidane, the man who won the Champions League 3x in his first 2.5 years coaching at first-team level, has been out of work for 18 months. He hoped to get the France job after the World Cup, but Deschamps signed a new deal. What now for ZZ? theathletic.com/4106988/2023/0…

Zidane is yet to take a job in football management since his departure from the Spanish capital. However, he's now keen to make a return, amid interest from Juventus and Marseille. It was previously believed that the Frenchman might not be interested at the Santiago Bernabeu job due to his unceremonious exit from the La Liga giants.

However, it now appears a return to his former club remains an alluring prospect for Zidane. For now, Real Madrid are going strong under Ancelotti, but the Italian's contract expires next year. If Los Blancos desire a change in 2024, their former manager could be an option.

Los Blancos set to sign Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia will return to the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Real Madrid are close to securing the signature of Fran Garcia, according to AS. The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu before moving to Rayo Vallecano on loan.

The move was made permanent a year later, and the 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since then.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Real had 50% sell-on clause as part of the deal so final investment would be only €5m. Real Madrid are planning to activate the buy option clause for Fran García with fullback to re-join Real next summer, as @diarioas reported today — not done but advanced.Real had 50% sell-on clause as part of the deal so final investment would be only €5m. Real Madrid are planning to activate the buy option clause for Fran García with fullback to re-join Real next summer, as @diarioas reported today — not done but advanced. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadridReal had 50% sell-on clause as part of the deal so final investment would be only €5m. https://t.co/xZEORNZJka

Los Blancos are looking for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy, whose contribution in the final third has not been satisfactory so far. Los Blancos have identified Garcia as the ideal candidate for the role. The La Liga giants can sign Garcia for half of his reported €10 million release clause, as they own 50% rights of the player.

Garcia played 20 games for Vallecano this season, registering two assists and generating interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan. The situation has prompted Real Madrid to spring into action. Los Blancos, though, could immediately loan the player back to Vallecano, and he may only move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

