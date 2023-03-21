How to earn eFootball Coins in eFootball 2023 Mobile For Free

eFootball Coins work like a currency to help you get new player cards from different events in eFootball 2023 Mobile. You need these coins to sign players from the eFootball 2023 POTW event, unlock match passes, and also to get different items in the game. There are various ways to obtain eFootball coins in eFootball 2023.

Konami recently announced that they are going to bring new campaigns and events to celebrate the 600 million downloads of eFootball 2023 Mobile worldwide. Players can get eFootball Coins upon completing these events.

eFootball Coins are easily available in the in-game shop, where these can be bought. However, there are ways to get these eFootball Coins for free rather than buying with cash purchases. Here are some ways to get these Coins in eFootball 2023 without spending a penny.

Ways to earn eFootball Coins in eFootball 2023 Mobile for free

Daily Logins

Players can get eFootball Coins sometimes from their daily login. Wait for these weeks, and you will get plenty of coins each week. Such an event will continue throughout this month. You can get 280 eFootball Coins by logging in every day from March 2 to March 30, 2023; 10 coins for logging in each day.

Completing Objectives

Completing different in-game objectives in eFootball 2023 can also help you get such Coins.

600million Download Events

As per the official website, you can also get eFootball coins from eFootball 2023 by scoring goals with Neymar Jr. or Lionel Messi in specific event periods. The Neymar Jr. event expires on March 16. However, the Lionel Messi event will be live until March 30th. So you still have a chance even if you missed the Neymar Jr. event.

However, players can also obtain eFootball Coins by making in-game purchases in eFootball 2023 Mobile

Players can buy eFootball Coins in eFootball 2023 from the in-game shop. Go to the main screen of eFootball 2023. Then, go to Shop > eFootball Coins. These coins can be bought in batches, and the prices may vary depending on the region of their account.

Currently, there is a great eFootball Coins sale going on in eFootball 2023 Mobile. This is a limited-time coin sale where users can buy these eFootball Coins at amazing discounted rates. Use this great advantage if you can and use these eFootball Coins to create a Dream Team in eFootball 2023.

March will be full of different events for the player base of Konami’s eFootball 2023. Keep your eyes open to get more eFootball Coins and make your team the best in the game.

Poll : 0 votes