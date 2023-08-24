eFootball 2023 maintenance time, possible upcoming update file size, and more

The final maintenance before the upcoming eFootball 2024 update is here, and gamers want to know about the eFootball 2023 maintenance's time and duration. Konami’s football simulator title is knocking on the door of its biggest update of the year. Thus, this sudden maintenance break has somewhat surprised the gamers who were waiting to draw the POTW Worldwide cards on August 24, 2023.

This break arrived 11 days before the large-scale maintenance scheduled to roll out ahead of the v3.0.0 launch. Since gamers are confused about the eFootball 2023 maintenance's time and duration, the possible file size of the update, and other aspects, this article will try to answer all the queries.

The eFootball 2023 maintenance's time and duration

The eFootball 2023 maintenance break started on August 24, 2023, at 02:00 (UTC). Players had completed the season 0 event before that and were waiting for the upcoming POTW cards. The title confirmed the arrival of this POTW card draw with a tweet from its official Twitter page on August 23, 2023.

As per recent news, the eFootball 2023 maintenance break ended on August 24, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).

POTW Worldwide August 24, 2023

The POTW for August 24, 2023, was unveiled as the eFootball 2023 maintenance time ended. Here is the list of POTW cards up for grabs this week:

97-rated RWF L. Messi

95-rated CB F. de Jong with Aerial Superiority skill

91-rated SS T. Minamino with Heading skill

95-rated CF H. Kane

93-rated RMF L. Bailey

92-rated LMF K. Mitoma

92-rated RB G. Di Lorenzo

92-rated GK G. Vicario

92-rated AMF G. Bonaventura

91-rated LMF Nico Williams

90-rated CB Ivan Marcano

Other rewards

Konami has also extended the distribution period of the special L. Messi card celebrating the Argentine's new journey to the US. Previously, it was scheduled to end on August 24, 2023. However, it has been extended following this recent eFootball 2023 maintenance time and will now end on October 5, 2023, at 01:59 (UTC). Check out the aforementioned link to learn how to get this free special L. Messi card.

Apart from that, the game will roll out a Special Login Bonus each day until the large-scale maintenance break arrives on September 4, 2023. For the next 11 days, you will get a free draw from the Epic: Worldwide Clubs, featuring five epic players. This chance deal will help you strengthen your squad ahead of the eFootball 2024 update.

More on the upcoming eFootball 2024 update

The large-scale update that will mark the beginning of the eFootball 2024 update will roll out on September 4, 2023. This will require approximately 2.4GB of free space on your device, as per rumors.

However, Konami has already announced that game modes like Authentic Team Trial Match and Training Match will be available if the eFootball 2024 update is yet to be installed. However, once you install the updated 3.0.0 version, the gameplay will not be available until the maintenance concludes, i.e., on September 7, 2023.

That concludes everything you need to know about the eFootball 2023 maintenance's time and duration today, and all the latest updates regarding the game. Follow us so that you will never miss another news story related to the title.