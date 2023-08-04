Konami has launched the highly anticipated eFootball Season 0 event in eFootball 2023, their flagship football simulator game. Since replacing PES in 2021, eFootball has become one of the most adored football simulator titles in the community, gathering a huge and ever-growing player base. The huge community is very hyped about the launch of the eFootball Season 0 event.

Konami announced the title's completion of 600 million downloads in February this year, and now, only half a year later, it has gathered 50 million more downloads. They have also launched a reward campaign for the players to celebrate. This article will focus on everything you need to know about this event.

eFootball Season 0 events release date, rewards, and everything else you need to know about the eFootball 2023 event

Prepare for the beginning of the new European season with some of the latest kits & transfers for authentic teams, and take part in Dream Team events to bolster your squad ahead of the eFootball 2024 launch. pic.twitter.com/OEqg8wkVX0 Get ready for action with #eFootball season 0, kicking off now!Prepare for the beginning of the new European season with some of the latest kits & transfers for authentic teams, and take part in Dream Team events to bolster your squad ahead of the eFootball2024 launch.

Konami announced the launch of eFootball Season 0 with a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the title on August 3, 2023. The event went live in the game on the same day, with plenty of engaging objectives in eFootball 2023 Mobile.

Jerseys in the new eFootball 2023 event (Image via Konami)

In the video posted with the tweet, soccer stars from all across Europe can be seen in the jerseys of their new club. After the summer transfer window, Andre Onana is seen in a Manchester United goalkeeper kit, Ilkay Gundogaon in a Barcelona kit, and more. Konami invites you to bolster your Dream Team with the latest transfer window, kits of authentic European soccer giants, and more ahead of the eFootball 2024 launch.

Schedule:

eFootball Season 0 events schedule announced (Image via Konami)

The events are scheduled in eFootball 2023 as follows:

English League: Scheduled to begin on August 3, 2023, at 2 am UTC

Scheduled to begin on August 3, 2023, at 2 am UTC J.LEAGUE: Scheduled to begin on August 7, 2023, at 2 am UTC.

Spanish League: Scheduled to begin on August 10, 2023, at 2 am UTC

Scheduled to begin on August 10, 2023, at 2 am UTC National Teams: Scheduled to begin on August 14, 2023, at 2 am UTC.

Italian League: Scheduled to begin on August 17, 2023, at 2 am UTC

Scheduled to begin on August 17, 2023, at 2 am UTC J.LEAGUE: Scheduled to begin on August 21, 2023, at 2 am UTC.

Worldwide Clubs: Scheduled to begin on August 24, 2023, at 2 am UTC

The exact start and end times of these events can be affected by maintenance breaks. Rest assured, each of these events will bring you plenty of eFootball coins, points, skill training programs, level training programs, and more rewards.

That concludes the discussion on the eFootball season 0 event in eFootball 2023. You can follow Sportskeeda for guides, event coverage, and more action in the football simulator title.