Konami is ready to please the football and gaming community with a new free Lionel Messi card in eFootball 2023 Mobile. It will be introduced in a new event marking Lionel Messi’s journey to Major League Soccer. After dominating the European football scene for the last two decades, Messi has decided to spend the dusk of his career playing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami. In Konami’s football simulator title, all players will receive a free Lionel Messi card in eFootball 2023 Mobile's new event, "Messi’s New Journey.”

This dedicated event will run from July 20, 2023, to August 24, 2023, and here is everything you need to know about how to get a free Lionel Messi card in eFootball 2023 and more.

How to get a free Lionel Messi card in eFootball 2023 Mobile?

You can get a specially designed card as a special login present for logging in to the game within the aforementioned 34-day period. On the map, it is an 87-rated free Lionel Messi card in eFootball 2023, which can be inflated to 96 ratings.

This present will be in your inbox from the day of receiving it until August 28, 2023, 1:59 (UTC), and players need to claim it within this period.

Campaign Objectives and Rewards:

There will be some time-limited objectives for this “Messi’s New Journey” event which will run from July 20, 2023, to August 24, 2023. There will be a different objective for each period of the event. Players can check the objectives for each period by following the steps below:

Step 1 – Launch the game and select Mission from the Top Menu.

Launch the game and select Mission from the Top Menu. Step 2 – Select Objectives.

Select Objectives. Step 3 – Select Messi’s New Journey.

You must feature this free Lionel Messi card in eFootball 2023 Mobile Dream Team while participating in Tour and Challenge events to complete these objectives and earn rewards.

Upon completing all the objectives with the free card, players can receive up to 80,000 GP and 20,000 Exp. in rewards.

How much is Lionel Messi in eFootball 2023 Mobile?

It is worth noting that you can still grab the base card of Lionel Messi in the game for 740,000 GP. Lionel Messi is still listed as an RWF for PSG in the French League. Here is a brief guide to help you find the cards.

Head on to the Standard Player List, and filter your search with the name of the club (Paris Saint-Germain), league (Ligue 1 Uber Eats), nationality of the player (Argentina), and his position (RWF) to find this base card in the game.

Co-op event in eFootball 2023 Mobile:

Co-op event (Image in Konami)

Konami has recently celebrated 28 years in eFootball, and to mark the event, they have brought a new Co-op mode to the football simulator title that has made the game even more interesting. You can find out more about this new mode here.

Now, Konami has also introduced another incredible event along with the free Lionel Messi card in efootball 2023 Mobile to popularize their new game mode. The new Co-op Event will run from July 13, 2023, to July 27, 2023.

In this event, Co-op players will be entered into a draw, and 10,000 lucky winners can win 100 eFootball coins. The rewards for the event winners will be rolled out during the maintenance scheduled for August 3, 2023.

This sums up some of the most exciting events in Konami's football simulator title. Grab your free Lionel Messi card in eFootball 2023 Mobile today, and follow Sportskeeda for more interesting eFootball content.