Is Co-op mode in eFootball 2023 Mobile available now? 

Co-op mode in eFootball 2023 Mobile arrived in the game as a beta test with the v2.6.0 patch update following its maintenance period on June 8, 2023. Since Konami's initial announcement of its inclusion, fans of the sports simulation title have been hyped up about this new Co-op mode in eFootball 2023 Mobile. However, as it was released as a beta test with the June 8 update, gamers are asking if the Co-op mode is now available in the title.

Firstly, what is the Co-op mode in eFootball 2023 Mobile? Well, the new game mode that started its journey with the June 8 update allows you to play friend matches in a 2v2 or 3v3 format. It was available only in the Friend Match section of eFootball 2023 for the beta test.

The beta test ran from June 8 to June 22, 2023. Konami announced that the main reason behind the test was to assess the mode’s online performance.

Can players now enjoy the Co-op mode in eFootball 2023 Mobile?

After the successful beta test of the Co-op mode in the eFootball 2023 Mobile v2.6.0 patch update, Konami launched the mode for players with the next update on June 29, 2023. The new game mode is now live in eFootball 2023, and you can play it in the Friend Match section.

Here is how to play with friends in Co-op mode:

Co-op mode in eFootball 2023 Mobile's Friend match has been a huge success since its launch. The fans have loved the idea of playing football matches with multiple friends simultaneously with the best player cards available in the game. However, since it is relatively new, players are still confused about a few things about the Co-op mode.

Here is the matchmaking process for the Co-op mode:

Step 1: L aunch the game. After your login, tap on the Dream Team option.

aunch the game. After your login, tap on the Dream Team option. Step 2: Find the Friend Match section and select the Co-op mode.

Find the Friend Match section and select the Co-op mode. Step 3: Now, you can create a Co-op match room or join an existing one.

If you create a room to play with your friends, you must share the room code with the friends you want in your Co-op match room. A total of six players can enter these rooms and enjoy 3v3 gameplay between them.

