With the constant growth of eFootball 2023’s reputation, the beginners of eFootball 23 are excited to build a Dream Team to take on their opposition. However, finding the best cards for your Dream Team is difficult. A player needs to understand the needs of their formation and style of play and select players only after doing so.

By now, knowing how hard it is to find the right players from different Nominating Contract and POTW events, you will surely fall upon the base player cards to build a good squad. So, if you are building a Dream Team in eFootball 2023, here are some of the best base CB cards you must have in your 18-player squad.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Kalidou Koulibaly and 4 other best eFootball 2023 CB base cards for your Dream Team

1) V. van Dijk

The build-up style defender is one of the best in the game. He has been integral to Liverpool’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch defender is also considered one of the best CBs of the modern day. His 84-rated base card will also have the same impact on your team.

This UCL-winning defender’s card in eFootball 2023 can reach up to a 95 rating after proper training. This card has a substantial aerial presence in the game. After training, he will have 80 above ratings in Heading, Jump, and Physical Control, making him effective in attacking set pieces. With 90+ ratings in Defensive Awareness, Tackling, and almost 90 in Engagement, and Aggression, this is the must-have CB card for your eFootball 23 Dream Team.

2) J. Kounde

Jules Kounde's base CB card is one of the fewest CB cards with the extra frontman feature. None of the football fans doubt the player's abilities, and this card shows why you can trust him too. This 81-rated base card can save impressive goals like the player has done on multiple occasions recently for his club, Fc Barcelona. With this card in your eFootball 2023 Dream Team, you will always have that extra defender advantage on the field.

This card can go up to a 94 rating after training. With 90 or more in Jump, Defensive Awareness, Defensive Engagement, and Tackling, and 80 or more in Header, Aggression, and Physical Contact, this will be a nightmare for the opposing strikers.

3) R. Dias

Ruben Dias has provided Manchester City with the defensive stability they need on almost every European night. This 83-rated base card is probably the best destroyer CB base card in the game. Pair him up with the appropriate ball-playing CB or the extra frontman CB in case you like a five-person defensive formation, and you can almost forget about conceding in eFootball 23.

After training, this card can go up to 95 after training with an 85+ rating in Header, Jump, and Physical Contact. He can also help you with better 90+ in Defensive Awareness, Engagement, Tackling, and Aggression in the game. This player can help you with the reliability you need in your backline to move forward with your other players in eFootball 23.

4) Marquinhos

The Brazilian CB would love to forget about his recent miss-kick from the spot in tiebreakers against Croatia in the World Cup. However, let’s not downplay this build-up type CB’s qualities by judging him by that one missed penalty. This 84-rated base is an immensely reliable name in PSG’s first XI squad and is one of the best build-up CB cards in the game.

With an 85+ rating in Header, Aggression, and Jump, and 90+ ratings in Defensive Awareness, Defensive Engagement, and Tackling, this card can be a great sub in your eFootball 2023 Dream Team. This card will reach up to 94 after training and will surely help you win events and trophies in eFootball 23.

5) K. Koulibaly

Both of Chelsea’s first-team defenders deserved a place on this list. However, because it focuses only on top-rated base cards, Koulibaly has become the obvious choice for the last spot in the list. The Chelsea starter is a destroyer CB base car with 83 ratings that every eFootball 2023 player must have in their Dream Team.

After training, this card will go up to a 93 rating. It will then have 80 or more rating in Heading, Jump, and Physical Contact, almost 90 in Aggression, and 90+ ratings in Defensive Awareness, Defensive Engagement, and Tackling. Use this card properly; he will also become indispensable to your efootball 2023 Dream Team.

That ends the list of the best CB base cards in eFootball 2023. Use them to dominate every eFootball 23 match ahead of you.

Poll : 0 votes