5 best eFootball 2023 CMF base cards you must have in your efootball 23 Dream Team

eFootball 2023 is immensely growing. This title by Konami is prevalent among the sport's fanatics and in the world of eSports and gaming. Thus, it would help if you created a Dream Team when you want to grow in the game. Well, lucky for players, eFootball 23 has a lot of top-quality base cards to offer. So, here is a list of the top 5 best eFootball 2023 base cards for midfielders that everyone should have in their squads.

Every eFootball 2023 Dream Team, irrespective of their formation or playstyle, needs midfielders. The best midfielders should be fast, agile, strong, and great passers of the ball. When selecting midfielders for your dream team, you should understand your needs. This list covers the best midfielder cards for CMF positions in eFootball 23.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Frenkie De Jong and 4 other best midfielder base cards in eFootball 23

5) Federico Valverde

This young, agile Uruguayan box-to-box midfielder is a unique CMF card in your dream team. The Real Madrid midfielder has an 82 rating on the base card, and if you need a strong and versatile midfielder, Federico Valverde is your man. You can even play him on the right wing, as he often starts in that position at the real-life club level.

After training, this base card can reach a rating of up to 94 with 80 or more in Tight Possession, Ball Control, Low Pass, Lofted Pass, and Dribbling. With 83-rated blistering Speed and Acceleration, 89 Kicking Power, and 87-rated Stamina, Valverde is a must-have when building an eFootball 23 dream team.

4) Nicolo Barella

This 81-rated box-to-box midfielder CMF card is created to help players balance the game's defensive and attacking halves. Many players of eFootball 2023 have recently been putting Barella on their team to maintain their composure in defensive transitions. However, this card can also help you while attacking in eFootball 2023.

This card, after proper training, can reach up to 94 rating. It will then have an 80 or more rating in Dribbling, Ball Control, Low Pass, and Lofted Pass. Its 80+ rating in Speed, Balance, and Kicking Power and a massive 91 rating in Stamina make this card the perfect 2nd CMF in any formation in efootball 23. Pair him up with an orchestrator or a creative playmaker to control the midfield.

3) Luka Modric

Luka Modric is already considered among the greatest in the game. He is 38 and still plays for Real Madrid at the top level and can often be seen leading the club as well in the absence of the first-choice captain Karim Benzema. This 82-rated base card of Modric is one of the best CMF cards in eFootball 2023. If you have to hold the ball in midfield, set the game's tempo, or send a fast pass into play, this orchestrator card is what you need in your midfield.

This Modric base card, upon training, can reach up to a 93 rating. Then it will have 90 or more in Ball Control, Low Pass, Lofted Pass, and Tight Possession. Players will also enjoy 80 or above in Curl, Dribbling, Kicking Power, Balance, and Stamina, making this one of the best cards in efootball 23.

2) Pedri

This youngster is another unique CMF base card you should include in your eFootball 23 dream team. The 20-year-old creative playmaker is FC Barcelona’s first choice over experienced players like Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie. Pedri’s 81-rated Creative Playmaker card is one of the finest CMF base cards for players who love to rotate the ball or find fast passes.

Pedri can reach a rating of 94 after the proper training procedure. They will then have 90 or more statistics in Tight Possession, Stamina, and Low Pass and 85+ in Ball Control, Dribbling, Lofted Pass, and Balance, making him a perfect fit for any midfield in the game. The card also has 80 in defensive engagement, which will help in defensive transitions of teams in eFootball 2023.

1) Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie has finally secured his position in Xavi’s Barcelona. His Orchestrator-type CMF card is the top-rated card in eFootball 2023. FdJ's base card is rated at 83 in the game, and just like Modric, Frenkie will also take control of the midfield and allow other team players to move more freely in efootball 23.

After the proper training, this card can go up to 94. Players will then enjoy a perfect Orchestrator with 90 or more ratings in Ball Control, Low Pass, and Lofted Pass. He will also have an 85+ rating in Dribbling, Tight Possession, and Stamina. Combined with 82-rated speed, these stats give the players a tool to boss the midfield eFootball 2023 in online matches.

