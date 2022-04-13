Trivela: 3 players who are the best side-foot passers of the ball.

The 'trivela' is a common football technique in which the player attempts a pass, be it long or short range, with the outside of the foot.

If done to perfection, the trivela is a joy to behold. Over the years, we have seen top players exhibit this beautiful passing technique in games.

El Guaje Fan  @DV7LLA As trivela is the hot topic rn just wanted to bring this one back

As trivela is the hot topic rn just wanted to bring this one backhttps://t.co/jJXhQjIox3

Top pass masters such as Zinedine Zidane, Kevin De Bruyne, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, David Silva and the likes have all attempted to pass and even score with their side-foot.

Three footballers who have mastered the art of the 'trivela'

#1 Tomas Rosicky

Rosicky was a technically gifted playmaker

The Czech Republic legend is regarded as one of the greatest playmakers of all time. He spent his playing career with Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Sparta Prague.

Rosicky was an outstanding passer of the ball and had great vision to pick out a teammate from any part of the pitch, as well as to score sublime goals.

Gunners @Gunnersc0m



10 years ago today, Tomas Rosicky scored in each half as 10-man Arsenal withstood a West Brom fightback to move above Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League 10 years ago today, Tomas Rosicky scored in each half as 10-man Arsenal withstood a West Brom fightback to move above Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League 👏🔴https://t.co/JrRZ8nvPyo

The former footballer was a technically gifted playmaker who was associated with passing techniques such as 'grasscutter' and 'trivela'.

Rosicky was a side-foot specialist and had the ability to curl the ball with the outside of his foot with ease. He could also hit both long and short range trivela passes.

GOAL @goal Can't talk about trivela kings without mentioning Tomas Rosicky Can't talk about trivela kings without mentioning Tomas Rosicky 🐐 https://t.co/Yd9LdzAG9p

He won a few trophies with the three clubs he played for, including the FA Cup and the Bundesliga. He received notable individual awards such as the Czech Republic Footballer of the Year in 2001, 2002 and 2006.

#2 Luka Modric

Modric is one of the best Midfielders in the world

Another side-foot pass specialist in world football is Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric.

The Real Madrid star player is highly regarded as one of the greatest midfield players of all time, due to his enormous achievements.

Modric is an all-round midfielder who is technically gifted with the ball at his feet, and is a joy to watch on the pitch.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Rio Ferdinand: "That Luka Modric pass is what made me lose my voice. That's illegal. I started shouting Luka, Muka or whatever his name is. He's a phenomenon." 🎙| Rio Ferdinand: "That Luka Modric pass is what made me lose my voice. That's illegal. I started shouting Luka, Muka or whatever his name is. He's a phenomenon." https://t.co/l1p36EfoR2

One aspect of his game that hasn't changed over the years is his side-foot passing ability, as he is a specialist in the 'trivela'.

Modric is known for picking out his teammates with the outside of his foot from any part of the pitch. He most recently gave a world class trivela assist for Rodrygo's goal against Chelsea in the Champions League.

The 36 year old Croatian has had a trophy-laden career. He has numerous silverware to his name including three Croatian League titles, two La Liga titles, and four Champions League trophies amongst others.

Modric also has a long list of individual honors, with the most famous of them being the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award in 2018.

#3 Ricardo Quaresma

Quaresma is one of the most technically gifted wingers of all time

Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Portuguese veteran Quaresma.

The 38-year-old winger is regarded as one of the most flamboyant and technically gifted players in the modern era.

Cross˚ @Elkrosmediahub



You are welcome! Again, Ladies and gentlemen, Ricardo Bernardo Quaresma.You are welcome! Again, Ladies and gentlemen, Ricardo Bernardo Quaresma. You are welcome!😊https://t.co/omDXjRq5xw

The term 'trivela' itself is commonly associated with Quaresma, as he is a master of the art of kicking the ball with the outside of his foot.

Chief Nomso 👑 @Odogwu_Nomso



Quaresma was Trivela, Trivela was Quaresma. It's a Quaresma pass that Modric used to assist Rodrygo Quaresma was Trivela, Trivela was Quaresma. It's a Quaresma pass that Modric used to assist Rodrygo 👍https://t.co/dX3fffS5HO

He is widely known for using the outside-of-his-foot technique to pass, score stunning goals, and even take set pieces from different angles.

Quaresma's long spanning football career has seen him play for some European heavyweights such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, FC Porto and Chelsea.

He also has 80 international caps for his country Portugal, and scored one of the goals of the tournament at the FIFA 2018 World Cup against Iran.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit