Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool interested in Federico Valverde; Los Blancos monitoring Chelsea forward, and more - July 28, 2022

Real Madrid are preparing to face Juventus at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday in their final game of their pre-season. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to test his side against the Bianconeri ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are monitoring a Chelsea forward. On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 28, 2022:

Liverpool interested in Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Federico Valverde, according to Nacional via Football 365.

The Uruguayan midfielder’s future at Real Madrid remains in doubt, with Ancelotti not entirely convinced with the 23-year-old. Valverde is not a guaranteed starter under the Italian, and that's unlikely to change next season.

The Uruguayan has struggled to break into a star-studded midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro have forged a world-class partnership in midfield for Los Blancos. They continue to be Ancelotti’s preferred choice ahead of the new season. There’s added competition for places at Real Madrid, with Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni also in the mix.

Valverde could be tempted to look for greener pastures this summer, and Liverpool are ready to lap him up. Despite multiple reports claiming that the Reds have wrapped up their business this summer, it's believed manager Jurgen Klopp wants further reinforcements in midfield.

The German is a huge admirer of Valverde and is willing to fight tooth and nail for his signature, should a chance present itself.

Real Madrid monitoring Timo Werner

Timo Werner is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Timo Werner, according to Mundo Deportivo via Caught Offside.

The German forward is likely to leave Chelsea this summer after falling out of favor with Thomas Tuchel. The 26-year-old has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge since joining the Blues in the summer of 2020. A change in scenario could help him regain his lost mojo.

ChelsTransfer @ChelsTransfer #RMCF The result of the European Super Cup will decide if the Real Madrid strengthen their forward line with Timo Werner on loan emerging as a possible option (Diario SPORT) #CFC The result of the European Super Cup will decide if the Real Madrid strengthen their forward line with Timo Werner on loan emerging as a possible option (Diario SPORT) #CFC #RMCF

The La Liga giants are reportedly monitoring him with interest. Ancelotti could be interested in attacking reinforcements after losing both Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic this summer. Werner could also be a backup for Karim Benzema, who is entering the final phase of his career.

Los Blancos offered chance to sign Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva wants to leave the Etihad this summer.

Real Madrid have been offered a chance to sign Bernardo Silva this summer, according to L’Equipe via Barca Universal. The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation for Manchester City but is yearning for a fresh challenge for the second summer in a row. Silva was eager to leave the Etihad last year but ended up staying at the club.

The Portuguese wants to join a European superpower this year, but City are adamant he'll not be sold. The player has reportedly been offered to both Los Blancos and Barcelona and is expected to cost €80-100 million. However, he's unlikely to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as Ancelotti already has several world-class midfielders in his arsenal.

