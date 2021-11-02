5 goalkeepers (GK) with the best reflexes in FIFA 22 

Goalkeepers have received a major overhaul in FIFA 22 with changes being made to their diving animation and decision-making skills.

The initial week since the game's release witnessed goalkeeper glitches that prevented players from experiencing the best version of the game. EA Sports catered to the issue in the first patch that was released for the game.

Goalkeepers have since been nerfed. However, this provides the game with a more immersive experience that FIFA 22 players will definitely appreciate.

Listed below are 5 goalkeepers in FIFA 22 who possess the highest ratings in the game for their reflexes (REF).

A list of the top 5 Goalkeepers with the best Reflex (REF) rating in FIFA 22

5) Kasper Schmeichel

ESPN FC @ESPNFC This save from Kasper Schmeichel in the 86th minute 😱



WORLD CLASS 👏 This save from Kasper Schmeichel in the 86th minute 😱WORLD CLASS 👏 https://t.co/upf2u5iTUL

Club: Leicester City

REF: 90

OVR: 85

The Danish keeper has spent the majority of his career with the Foxes, taking on the role of club-captain in recent years. Although 34 years of age, Schmeichel is an adept goalkeeper in FIFA 22. In addition to impeccable reflex, the keeper has good diving (84) and kicking (80).

4) Hugo Lloris

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

REF: 90

OVR: 87

France's World Cup-winning captain represents Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The 34-year-old lacks speed (61) and kicking power (65) in FIFA 22. However, the player makes up for this with his excellent reflexes (90) and diving ability (88).

3) Gianluigi Donnarumma

My Greatest 11 @MyGreatest11 Donnarumma Top 10 Saves🧤



He's only 22 and his save compilation is amazing



Donnarumma Top 10 Saves🧤 He's only 22 and his save compilation is amazing https://t.co/pQCc1RpsRq

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

REF: 90

OVR: 89

The 22-year-old is one of PSG's mammoth signings of the summer of 2021. Donnarumma's attributes in FIFA 22 build a path for him to become the best keeper in the game. In Career Mode, the player has a potential of 93, with scope for improvement in attributes like diving (91) and handling (83).

2) Marc-Andre ter Stegen

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Great save by Ter Stegen 😳 Great save by Ter Stegen 😳 https://t.co/IOW55XFga8

Club: Barcelona

REF: 90

OVR: 90

The German is Barcelona's highest rated player in FIFA 22. The 29-year-old put in a consistent performance for the club the previous season, despite not earning any silverware. Ter Stegen's attributes in the game are rather spectacular, with a well-deserved rating of 85 in handling and 88 each in kicking, positioning and diving.

1) Jan Oblak

B/R Football @brfootball



This triple save against Leverkusen in 2017 is still legendary ⛔



(🎥 via

Jan Oblak turns 28 today.This triple save against Leverkusen in 2017 is still legendary ⛔(🎥 via @ChampionsLeague Jan Oblak turns 28 today. This triple save against Leverkusen in 2017 is still legendary ⛔(🎥 via @ChampionsLeague)https://t.co/TGfZFtkpTq

Club: Atletico Madrid

REF: 90

OVR: 91

Jan Oblak joined Atletico Madrid at 21 years of age and has since emerged as one of the leading goalkeepers in football. The Slovenian earned his first ever league title in 2020-21 and is appropriately ranked as the highest rated goalkeeper in FIFA 22. To accompany his impressive reflexes, Oblak has 92-rated handling and 90-rated positioning.

Edited by Danyal Arabi