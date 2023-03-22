How to do skill moves in eFootball 2023 Mobile

eFootball 2023 Mobile boasts some amazing skills. Notably, there are different types of skills present in the game. In some cases, the player card should have the skill to perform them, and there are some easier ones that any player can pull off to trick the opponent.

This list will focus on guiding players to perform the stunning skills that will help them glide across the field. These eFootball 2023 Mobile skill moves have been a hit since their launch.

A guide to help you perform skill moves in eFootball 2023 Mobile

Here described are some special player skill moves that once mastered can be instrumental in deciding matches for every eFootball 2023 enthusiast. However, the list will skip skills like Sombrero as players need to send a perfectly lofted pass to perform these types.

Scissors Feint

The Scissors Feint is a special move in eFootball 2023 Mobile. Your player must have the skill to perform it. First, you need to tap on the dash button and then quickly flick the analog stick in the direction of running.

Or if you have selected advanced control, you have to tap on the right side of the screen and then flick the left side of the screen in the direction of running.

Double Touch

Double Touch is one of the simplest skill moves in eFootball 2023 Mobile. However, the player card should have this specific skill move to perform it. To perform the double touch, you must tap the dash button and quickly flick the stick in the direction you are facing.

When playing with advanced controls, you can tap the right side of the screen and swipe the joystick or the left side of the screen if your joystick settings are off.

Flip Flap

Flip Flap is another amazing skill and only specific players with the skill can perform it in eFootball 2023. To perform this skill, you need to click on the dash button and then swipe the joystick diagonally.

It is the same with the advanced controls, with the only difference being that you can tap anywhere on the right side of the screen due to the unavailability of the dash button.

Marseille Turn

Marseille Turn is also a specific skill that only a few players can perform in eFootball 2023 Mobile. You can perform the Marseille Turn by tapping on the dash button and then immediately swiping the joystick in the upward or downward direction. In advanced settings, tap on the right side of the screen and then swipe the joystick as mentioned.

Chop Turn

Chop Turn is probably more widely known as the Ronaldo Chop. This is a skill available with most wingers and wide forwards who are playing on the opposite side of their strong feet. To perform this skill, you need to make sure your player has the skill.

Tap on the dash button and swipe the joystick upwards or downwards. This way, you can bring the ball to the strong feet of the player and create some space to take a shot at online matches of eFootball 2023 Mobile.

Cut Behind and Turn

The Cut Behind and Turn is hard to pull off and only a few playing cards in eFootball 2023 mobile have this skill. To perform this skill move, you have to swipe the joystick down, tap on the dash button and then swipe the joystick up or straight. It is an amazing skill move to control the ball in tight positions.

However, make sure you perfect this on the training ground if you don’t want to lose the ball in dangerous positions.

Scotch Move

The Scotch Move is also available only to some specific players. This is a very effective skill in eFootball 2023 Mobile. To perform this skill, players need to tap on the dash button and then swipe the joystick straight in the direction of the run or diagonally. The Scotch Move is a popular skill move for many in the game.

These are some of the astonishing skill moves players can perform on eFootball 2023 Mobile. Perfect them on the training ground and try them in matches for the best results.

Poll : 0 votes