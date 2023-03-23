eFootball 2023 Mobile POTW (March 23) – best cards, costs, and more

eFootball 2023 Mobile has brought back the Player of the Week (POTW) cards. After some amazing matches that happened over the week in the world of football, fans are excited to see what cards the franchise will unveil this week. After a brief maintenance period, eFootball 2023 Mobile players may finally access their favorite cards from the lot. This article will teach you all you need to know about the cards available in POTW Global March 23, 2023.

Here are the eFootball 2023 Mobile POTW cards for March 23 ’23:

Football 2023 Mobile has released eleven cards for the best players this past week in world football. They are:

Frank Kessie (CMF, Barcelona)

Bukayo Saka (RWF, Arsenal)

Douglas Luiz (DMF, Aston Villa)

Alexander Isak (CF, Newcastle)

Y. Carrasco (LB, Atletico Madrid)

F. Costic (LMF, Juventus)

M. Zaccagni (LWF, SS Lazio)

T. Kubo (CF, Real Sociedad)

L. Geertruida (RB, Feyenoord)

E. Palacios (CMF, Leverkusen)

S. Mandanda (GK, Stade Rennais F.C.)

These POTW cards will be available on the Special Players List all week for players to try their luck and obtain the cards they need for their team. Each player will get three chances, each costing 100 eFootball Coins.

3 best eFootball 2023 Mobile POTW March 23, 2023 cards you must have in your dream team

With every card rated very closely, it was hard to analyze the best POTW cards of the week in eFootball 2023 Mobile. However, some honorable mentions from the latest POTW selection will be Douglas Luiz, a box-to-box DMF, A. Isak, the perfect goal poacher, and M. Zaccagni, a prolific left winger with the ability to play as an AMF as well as a CMF. That being stated, here is the top POTW Global March 23, 2023 cards you should have in your collection.

3) Y. Carrasco

In La Liga, the Atletico Madrid LB has been a dependable component of Diego Simeone's squad. This right-footed aggressive left defender will help you make lethal crosses into the box from the left side. With 81 Offensive Awareness and 76 Defensive Awareness, you can rely on Carrasco to handle the left flank of your team.

The 93-rated dribbling skills with almost 90-rated Speed and Acceleration, and 83-rated Curl, this POTW card will keep the opponent RBs and RWF quiet in every game. This 94-rated card, which possesses abilities such as Marseille Turn, Cut Behind and Turn, Knuckle Shot, and others, is a must-have for your squad.

2) B. Saka

MV @yosoyemeve Dos goles de Bukayo Saka para el Arsenal. Una de las figuras de la Premier League en esta temporada. Te anticipo la primera carta POTW de Efootball este jueves. ¿Es mucho pedir que sea jugador de huecos y le levanten un poco la finalización? Dos goles de Bukayo Saka para el Arsenal. Una de las figuras de la Premier League en esta temporada. Te anticipo la primera carta POTW de Efootball este jueves. ¿Es mucho pedir que sea jugador de huecos y le levanten un poco la finalización? https://t.co/o8KXOO3xtt

This 94-rated RWF card is recognized as one of the top ones in this week's POTW pick in eFootball 2023 Mobile. The prolific left-footed winger is quite versatile. You may use him as LMF, RMF, LWF, and RWF and he will be just as effective. Bukayo Saka has been an indispensable feature of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad this campaign, and he is going to do similarly for you.

With 80+ ratings in stats like Offensive Awareness, Ball Control, Tight Possession, and Dribbling, and great crossing and curling abilities, this POTW Saka card is a must-have in your arsenal too. With 84 in Speed and Balance, and 92 ratings in Acceleration, and some cheeky skills like Scissors Feint and Chop Turn, Saka will run riot on both flanks for your team.

1) F. Kessie

Notwithstanding that four of the eleven cards in the most recent POTW pick of eFootball 2023 Mobile are midfielder cards, this Barcelona midfield general's card stands out. This right-footed box-to-box midfielder with 92 Physical Contact and 89 Stamina, as well as a flair for scoring goals, is the ideal CMF card for your fantasy squad.

With this 95-rated player card that comes with 84-rated Defensive Engagement, 83-rated Tackling, and 93 Aggression, the former AC Milan player will help you be triumphant in the online and offline matches of eFootball 2023 Mobile.

