Is eFootball 2024 worth playing?

eFootball 2024 was released after much anticipation on September 7, 2023. Ever since Konami rebranded its Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) franchise in 2021, the title has yearly updated all the seasonal ratings, squads, and managers rather than shipping out a new game annually. As the rebranding has brought the game into the spotlight, we will discuss if eFootball 2024 is worth your time. Read on to understand the pros and cons of the latest update from Konami.

Pros of eFootball 2024

Realistic dribbling and player responsiveness

eFootball 2024 has improved significantly from its previous versions by enhancing the players' movement and response to various situations. The PES franchise was once praised for its realistic gameplay, but the quality dropped after the rebranding. However, the release of eFootball 2024 has improved the dribbling realism of the players, making it a noteworthy aspect of the game.

In earlier versions of the title, it appeared that in-game players could easily dribble past opponents from tight corners, which was unrealistic. It was also possible for low-rated players to perform four-star skills with ease. However, this is no longer the case in the 2024 update, where skills can only be performed in proportion to ratings, and dribbling past opponents without appropriate positioning is much harder.

Furthermore, the responsiveness of actions, such as tackles and jockeys, has been improved to be more realistic. Interactions between low and high-skilled players have also been fine-tuned, making ratings a solid metric of judgement. It is now difficult to stop good strikers and surpass strong defenders.

AI gameplay

Football games with AI opponents tend to follow repetitive patterns that ruin the experience. Predictable ball switch-ups, counter-attacks, and responses to sticky situations are a few examples. However, eFootball 2024 has improved significantly in this aspect. Players like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. can be seen pulling off skills in the title that resemble their real-life traits.

Additionally, the defense line adjusts as per the attacking approach of the opponent, and fouls have become unpredictable. Shots from outside the box have become more individual trait-oriented, with footballers like Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde having a higher probability of pulling them off. Crosses, both air and ground, are more unpredictable. The gameplay pattern of the AI is not the same for every match, bringing a variety of possibilities to the fixtures.

Cons of eFootball 2024

Irrelevant features

eFootball communities on social media have been asking for more game modes since its rebranding. However, the title falls short in introducing a fresh experience yet again.

Instead of additional game modes such as a Master League or in-game player edit mode, Konami has added features that let you track the goals and assists stat of the footballers and introduced injury recovery boosters. These innovations do nothing to address the repetitiveness and monotony that the fan base was talking about.

Grass texture

Grass texture in eFootball 2024 (Image via Konami)

When it was released, the eFootball franchise was criticized for its poor player models, faces, and crowd visuals. While the looks and models of the players in eFootball 2024 have improved, it has compromised the textural quality of the field grass.

The texture and color of the field look unrealistic and bland. Additionally, the title limits players' ability to choose preferred weather and match times in online matches, resulting in unappealing repetitive visuals. Overall, poor graphics ruin the visual experience.

Verdict: Is eFootball 2024 worth it?

eFootball 2024 features improved gameplay consisting of realistic responsiveness and emulation of real-life player traits compared to the previous installations. However, it has drawbacks regarding options.

Overall, the title is worth playing if you are not bothered by its monotony. The main gameplay and footballer models have a lot to offer. While the choice rests with you, we recommend you to try this game.