Is the eFootball 2024 Leo Messi Edition worth it?

As eFootball 2024 goes live later today, September 7, once the major update is over, the Leo Messi Edition is a special DLC that players can purchase. The major update ushers in a new season with new cards and squad updates. To celebrate the occasion, Konami has decided to introduce a special card of the Argentine wizard, which comes with unique items and other important in-game resources.

That said, the Leo Messi Edition will not be a free DLC, and players will need to spend a one-time fee for it. This makes it difficult for players to decide whether to buy it in the first place. After all, eFootball 2024, like its predecessor, will be completely free-to-play, although the new DLC comes at a certain price.

Thus, players need to understand its potential benefits when compared to spending money on the Leo Messi Edition.

Leo Messi Edition contents in eFootball 2024

The Leo Messi Edition will be available for PC and mobile in eFootball 2024 when the online maintenance is over. The price will be the same across all platforms, and players must spend $19.99 to acquire it.

Here are the items they will receive in return:

Lionel Messi Booster item

Luis Suarez

Vitinha

Nicolas Tagliafico

Angel Di Maria

Leandro Paredes

Rodrigo De Paul

Marc Andre Ter Stegen

Christian Romero

Acraf Hakimi

Pedri

300 eFootball coins

4000 x 11 Training Program

While the price is slightly steep (previous such programs have been cheaper), there are many advantages with the pack. The Lionel Messi booster item is a new type coming to eFootball 2024 following the update. Booster cards will be able to increase certain stats beyond the ordinary threshold, allowing their overalls to reach 99.

The remaining 10 cards are highlight items, which will be far better than their base versions. Moreover, some footballers included in the pack can be trained to attain a very high overall. While players could try getting them from special packs in the future, there's no guarantee they will. Purchasing the Leo Messi Edition is a great way to guarantee 10 highlight cards and additional booster items.

The 300 eFootball coins will allow players to open three more special draws that can land them some more amazing items. However, it's best to get the pack if someone is a hardcore Argentinian fan or starting out. Getting it will earn them a great squad on day one that can be used without any worries for the rest of the year. It will also reduce their dependence on future packs and special cards.