Is the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition worth it?

The Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 is one of the two available variants on all platforms. It’s a costlier experience, as buyers must spend extra to enjoy its offerings. The difference in price is quite noticeable compared to the Standard Edition, and it might seem overpriced at first.

However, the extra offerings in the Ultimate Edition could be a crucial difference-maker for you. It’s beneficial to properly understand what you’ll receive for the additional amount you’ll spend. It will also help you understand if you should go for it or settle for the Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 24.

Standard vs. Ultimate Edition: Which EA Sports FC 24 version should you get?

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor



Standard Edition £69.99



Ultimate Edition £99.99



You can get 10% off from EA Play and hopefully another 10% off from ordering inside FIFA 23 🤞 EA Sports FC 24 PricesStandard Edition £69.99Ultimate Edition £99.99You can get 10% off from EA Play and hopefully another 10% off from ordering inside FIFA 23 🤞

The Standard Edition of EA Sports FC 24 is pretty much what you expect from it. It comes with the base game and certain additional elements usable in the different modes. It is currently available for pre-order at the listed price of $69.99 on all applicable platforms.

The Ultimate Edition contains all the items already in the Standard Edition. Here’s a list of all the content in the Ultimate variant.

Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team™ Hero Item on 27 Nov

Up to 7 Days Early Access, start playing on 22 Sept

4600 FC Points

Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team™ beginning 22 Sept

Nike Ultimate Team™ Campaign Loan Player Item (24 matches)

Nike x EA SPORTS FC™ Ultimate Team™ Kit

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team™ Player Item

Plus, all Standard Edition incentives

You’ll have to shell out $30 more, as this edition is $99.99. However, the head start you’ll gain could be a major difference-maker on your journey in EA Sports FC 24.

Moreover, some of the items in this edition aren’t available in any other way. Other items, like the 4600 FC points, will be far more expensive when bought separately. However, it’s important to decide what kind of experience you want.

If you’re a casual player or somebody who will be primarily playing the offline modes, it’s best to just go for the Standard Edition. Paying $30 more for seven extra days of gameplay doesn’t seem to offer too much value.

If you’re a hardcore player or somebody who wants to grind the Ultimate Team mode, the head start offered by the Ultimate Edition will be massive.

Typically, 4600 FC points in previous releases allowed you to open many in-game packs, and you could end up finding a pretty strong player card from them.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.