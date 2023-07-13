How to pre-order EA Sports FC 24? Pre-order price, rewards, and more

EA Sports FC 24 is now official, and plenty of new content has been revealed to the eager community. The full reveal also marks the beginning of the pre-ordering period, as the game's up for grabs on all available platforms. EA Sports might have opted for a brand switch, but the pre-order method is the same.

The game is available on all major platforms, including PC and PlayStation/Xbox consoles (the version on Nintendo Switch is different). There are two available editions - Standard and Ultimate- with their own differences, but the order of pre-ordering is pretty much the same. You must go to your chosen digital store and proceed to buy. Once your order is complete before the game officially releases, you will have pre-ordered your copy.

How much does EA Sports FC 24 cost?

FUT Mentor



Standard Edition £69.99



Ultimate Edition £99.99



Standard Edition £69.99

Ultimate Edition £99.99

You can get 10% off from EA Play and hopefully another 10% off from ordering inside FIFA 23

As mentioned above, there are two different editions. The cost of it will depend on which edition you opt for. The Standard Edition will cost $69.99 if you get it on the next-gen consoles/PCs. The Ultimate Edition is the more expensive variant, costing $99.99 on all applicable platforms.

The Ultimate Edition might be more expensive, but it has plenty of extra content. For starters, buyers will get seven days of early access to enjoy the game before the Standard Edition buyers. Moreover, they will get additional items like FC coins that can provide a nice headstart to players in the Ultimate Team mode.

What are the pre-order rewards in EA Sports FC 24?

FUT Mentor

Pre-ordering EA Sports FC 24 will significantly benefit those who opt for the Ultimate Edition. Those who get their copies on or before August 22, 2023, will get an exclusive male or female UCL Hero item in November. This will be free and could be a massive advantage to the recipients.

Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition also means buyers can enjoy the early access period. EA Sports has opted for a longer duration, making the costlier version more lucrative.

