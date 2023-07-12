EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition: Expected list of Pre-Order rewards

With the reveal of the cover for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24, gamers can now be assured that there will once again be two separate versions of the upcoming football simulation title. While the standard version just offers the base game, the Ultimate edition comes with a host of perks, benefits, and early access. However, pre-ordering the game yields exciting rewards as well.

The developers themselves have revealed little to no details about EA Sports FC 24. With the full reveal arriving on July 13, gamers will be excited to learn more about the future of the series. However, social media has been replete with rumors and leaks hinting at various details, including the release date of the game and the beginning date of the pre-order procedure.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on rumors from social media.

The pre-order process for EA Sports FC 24 is likely to begin soon

If leaks are to be believed, EA Sports FC 24 will be available for gamers to pre-order beginning on July 13. Since this date coincides with the arrival of the official reveal video from the developers, fans have even more reason to believe that the leak is accurate. However, details regarding the pre-order benefits are yet to be disclosed.

What will the pre-order benefits for EA Sports FC 24 be?

Based on previous iterations of the game, fans can come up with an educated guess regarding the possible pre-order bonuses. However, similar to past years, gamers will have to pre-order the game before a specific deadline to be eligible for some of these perks and benefits.

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO EA FC Pre order available tomorrow



Here’s what we got for FIFA 23



This year if you pre order Ultimate Edition you’ll get 7 days early rather then 3 EA FC Pre order available tomorrowHere’s what we got for FIFA 23This year if you pre order Ultimate Edition you’ll get 7 days early rather then 3 🚨 EA FC Pre order available tomorrow Here’s what we got for FIFA 23This year if you pre order Ultimate Edition you’ll get 7 days early rather then 3 ✅ https://t.co/gIWWMFsx5W

These could be the potential pre-order rewards for the Ultimate Edition of the game:

7 days early access

Dual Entitlement, allowing fans access to both next-gen and current-gen versions of the game

Untradeable Ones to Watch player item

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 player item

4,600 EA Sports FC points

Cover star loan item

EA FC Ambassador loan player pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, which features a local youth talent with world-class potential

The most notable difference between these expected rewards and the pre-order benefits from FIFA 23 is the early access duration. If social media leaks are to be believed, EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition will be released on September 22, with the Standard Edition arriving a week later.

Similarly, gamers can not take advantage of the free World Cup Hero items that were added to FIFA 23 to celebrate the most recent World Cup. However, EA Sports might introduce a new batch of promo cards offered in the pre-order perks.

Despite these differences, the availability of a free Ones to Watch and Team of the Week player will definitely make pre-ordering the game a worthwhile proposition.

Poll : 0 votes