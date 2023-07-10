EA Sports FC24 releases cover for Ultimate Edition; features Haaland, Pele, and more

The cover image for EA Sports FC24 has been officially revealed by the developer, with Erling Haaland and Pele joining a host of other superstars in a star-studded lineup. This is the first cover of its kind in the franchise's history, which is fitting considering that the series has been rebranded with this latest installment. This is the first instance of so many athletes being featured together on the game's cover.

Earlier iterations used to have a maximum of two or three superstars on their cover, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappe stealing the spotlight. However, EA Sports FC24 has already started to change things up in the franchise with an expansive roster of cover stars, with Pele and Haaland leading the way.

Erling Haaland and the legendary Pele headline an impressive lineup of players featured on the EA Sports FC24 cover

EA Sports are yet to reveal much regarding the gameplay innovations and new features added to their brand new football simulation title. However, social media has been replete with leaks and rumors hinting at a plethora of changes that will revolutionize the way the game is played on the virtual pitch.

The concept for the cover image for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC24 was leaked earlier, with rumors suggesting that multiple players will be featured this time round. However, EA Sports has taken the world by storm with their official reveal, showcasing in-game depictions of star athletes like Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, Virgil van Dijk, and Jude Bellingham, as well as legends of the sport like Pele, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldinho, and David Beckham.

The integration of women in Ultimate Team

Based on leaks, EA Sports FC24 will allow gamers to use male and female players together in Ultimate Team. This is a groundbreaking change that will be a first in the history of the sport. While the developers have not officially confirmed this rumor, the cover for the game hints at this potentially being true.

The likes of Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas, and Alex Scott share the screen with superstars like Marcus Rashford, Heung Min Son, and Zinedine Zidane, showcasing their rise to prominence as household names amongst mainstream audiences.

Poll : 0 votes