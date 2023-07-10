5 major changes expected in EA Sports FC24

With the FIFA 23 game cycle approaching its conclusion, many leaks and rumors have surrounded the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 game. With the franchise being rebranded, gamers expect a massive overhaul of the series to improve the overall experience for the fans. While not much has been disclosed by the developer, the rumors have given the fanbase plenty of speculation and excitement.

Every new installment in the historic franchise is accompanied by significant changes and new features, with EA Sports FC 24 promising to deliver the most immersive and authentic depiction yet.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on social media rumors and leaks.

EA Sports FC 24 heralds a new beginning for the football simulation series

1) The addition of women to Ultimate Team

SAF @SAF_gg



Here's one for



Are you excited? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Women's Football in FUT is comingHere's one for @ArsenalWFC Are you excited? Women's Football in FUT is coming 🔜Here's one for @ArsenalWFC Are you excited? 🔥 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/dHfQDSdQTf

This is arguably the most significant change rumored to arrive in the latest title that will revolutionize how the game is played. While women's teams have been available in separate modes since FIFA 16, the integration of the female side of the sport with the male side has never occurred.

If leaks are to be believed, gamers can add both men and women to their Ultimate Team squads in EA Sports FC 24. This opens up a whole realm of possibilities for the developer to add new promos and card types to the series' most popular and lucrative game mode.

2) Hypermotion V

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading EAFC (FIFA24) game engine



• Hypermotion 5



Realistic engine animations are being used to help coaches teach football drills IRL



#EAFC EAFC (FIFA24) game engine• Hypermotion 5Realistic engine animations are being used to help coaches teach football drills IRL 🚨 EAFC (FIFA24) game engine • Hypermotion 5 ✔️Realistic engine animations are being used to help coaches teach football drills IRL 👔#EAFC https://t.co/AJ1KSUsG0l

Hypermotion was first introduced in FIFA 22, with unique animations being captured to improve the realism of the gameplay. While this feature was massively improved upon in FIFA 23, including the introduction of the AcceleRATE system, Hypermotion V appears to be even more refined.

According to leaks from various sources, Hypermotion V will provide an even more expansive and comprehensive set of animations for gameplay in EA Sports FC 24. With over 500 million frames of real-life footballing action captured, gamers can be assured that the upcoming game will be the most immersive yet.

3) New position system in Ultimate Team

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor



- No position modifiers

- New Traits system

- Card design



Watch Here: There are 5 more new confirmed things in EA SPORTS FC- No position modifiers- New Traits system- Card designWatch Here: youtu.be/dMCTjqCaqWw There are 5 more new confirmed things in EA SPORTS FC ✅- No position modifiers- New Traits system- Card designWatch Here: youtu.be/dMCTjqCaqWw https://t.co/BeBPm9fCgw

The system of obtaining chemistry was completely overhauled in FIFA 23. The classic 100 chemistry point system that had persisted since the beginning of FUT was replaced by a new 33 point system that provided new ways of linking various players on the virtual pitch. However, rumors suggest this system will change again in EA Sports FC 24.

Based on leaks from Twitter, players will no longer require position modifiers and can freely switch between alternate positions. This will add a new level of freedom when designing squads, with players like Kylian Mbappe able to switch between central and wide roles without the need for any consumables.

4) New Icons

Icons have been a staple of Ultimate Team since the series' early days. These legends of the sport have been added for gamers to experience their abilities during the peak of their careers, with EA Sports adding to the existing roster every year. The current lineup of Icons features over 100 unique players, and EA Sports FC will also introduce some fresh faces.

Players like Zico and Bobby Charlton are rumored to arrive as Icons soon. These are two of the most influential and prominent athletes of their respective eras, and their inclusion on the roster will only boost the game's popularity even further.

5) Upgradeable players

Based on a leak by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, EA Sports FC will feature a new system allowing gamers to upgrade players in their team through various means. This is similar to the Academy concept introduced during Future Stars in FIFA 20 and has been improved upon in FIFA 23 with the latest Level Up promo.

If fans can improve their favorite players' overall ratings and stats by just playing the game, it will make the upcoming title more engaging and entertaining.

