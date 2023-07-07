EA Sports releases Level Up players in FIFA 23, Kevin De Bruyne headlines the promo

EA Sports has introduced a brand new promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team titled Level Up, with Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne leading the charge with a stunning 98-rated version. This is the first arrival of the promo concept in the history of the franchise, with the latest footballers having dynamic ratings that can be improved in-game.

Level Up is an exciting new promo that stays true to its title, allowing gamers to upgrade their footballers by completing specific objectives. The base versions of these promo cards have been added to packs, objectives, and SBCs, which have received initial boosts over their previous special iterations. However, the upgraded Level Up variants will be even more overpowered with unique attributes and dynamic images.

Kevin De Bruyne becomes the joint highest-rated player in the game with his latest Level Up card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The idea implemented in this promo is a promising sign of things to come. With EA Sports rebranding the franchise following its split with FIFA, gamers are curious regarding the direction it has chosen to take with EA Sports FC24.

With Level Up being amongst the final promos in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the addition of players that can be upgraded via objectives heralds an intriguing shift in the way the game is played.

Which players are included in Level Up promo roster?

The following athletes are part of the promo squad, with each footballer having a base version in packs, and a superior variant that can be unlocked via an objective:

Kevin De Bruyne: 98 (Upgrade: 99)

Edinson Cavani: 94 (Upgrade: 96)

Timo Werner: 93 (Upgrade: 96)

Alphonso Davies: 93 (Upgrade: 95)

Renato Sanches: 93 (Upgrade: 94)

Dusan Vlahovic: 93 (Upgrade: 95)

Enzo Fernandez: 92 (Upgrade: 95)

Nabil Fekir: 92 (Upgrade: 93)

Jesus Corona: 92 (Upgrade: 94)

Juan Foyth: 91 (Upgrade: 93)

William Pacho: 90 (Upgrade: 93)

Fans can now get their hands on the base versions by either obtaining them in packs or by purchasing them from FIFA 23's transfer market. Not only are the two versions distinct in terms of their ratings and attributes, they also possess different dynamic images. Some upgraded items, including Kevin De Bruyne, have also received upgrades to their skill moves and weak foot abilitiies.

Which are the best Level Up players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO You can level up cards from the market in team 1 level up



Buy 98 KDB & score in 30 games to unlock his 99 rated You can level up cards from the market in team 1 level upBuy 98 KDB & score in 30 games to unlock his 99 rated 🚨 You can level up cards from the market in team 1 level up ✅Buy 98 KDB & score in 30 games to unlock his 99 rated https://t.co/d7d1He7mBX

As the headlining player, Kevin De Bruyne steals the show with an amazing 98-rated item. However, his upgraded 99-rated card is potentially the best midfielder in the entire game, and is only the second 99-rated item in FIFA 23. The likes of Renato Sanches and Alphonso Davies will also be highly sought-after.

Poll : 0 votes