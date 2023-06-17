Is Shapeshifters Pele extinct in FIFA 23? Exploring all reasons why the 99-rated item is unavailable in the FUT market

EA Sports recently revealed the official roster for Shapeshifters Team 1 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with the late Brazilian legend Pele headlining the lineup. He has now become the first 99-rated player of the current game cycle, receiving an incredible version that is being touted by many to be the best attacker in the game.

However, this Shapeshifters variant is currently inaccessible to most gamers, as it is extinct in the FIFA 23 transfer market. This means that the only ones who can get their hands on this special version of Pele are those who obtain him in a pack or as a loan item through the player pick provided by EA Sports.

Shapeshifters Pele is an extremely rare commodity in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Pele's 98-rated Prime variant was already regarded by many to be among the most elite playmaking forwards in the game. However, with his 99-rated Shapeshifters version, EA Sports has fixed the few issues his previous versions had, creating an almost flawless card for gamers to enjoy in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

However, despite having a maximum price limit of 15 million FUT coins, Shapeshifters Pele is currently extinct in the FUT transfer market, much to the disappointment of gamers around the globe.

Why is Shapeshifters Pele not available in the transfer market?

The rarity of an item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and its viability on the virtual pitch are the two dictating factors when it comes to the item's price in the transfer market. While the rarity decides the availability of the item, the in-game performance determines how much of a demand there will be for it. In the case of the Brazilian Icon, both factors work together to make him the most expensive item in the game.

As the only 99-rated player in FIFA 23 and the headlining card of the Shapeshifters promo, Pele is extremely rare in packs. Meanwhile, he has been provided with an incredible upgrade and now possesses the following stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 99

Shooting: 97

Defending: 61

Passing: 94

Physicality: 78

He has also received a boost to his weak foot and now possesses the coveted combination of 5-star skill moves and a 5-star weak foot. He has also been position-changed and can now play on either flank as a winger or a wide midfielder. All these factors combine to make him the most sought-after attacker in the game, which is the main reason behind his being extinct in the FUT transfer market.

This is not the first instance of a player being unavailable in the transfer market due to their exceptional abilities. The Team of the Year Icon version of Ronaldinho, Team of the Year Mbappe, and Trophy Titans Ronaldo Nazario were all unavailable for extensive periods of time due to their attacking prowess in the meta of FIFA 23.

