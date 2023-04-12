Create

FIFA 23 leaks reveal Trophy Titans Team 2 players, including Ronaldo Nazario and Vieira

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Apr 12, 2023 16:16 IST
Trophy Titans Team 2 has been leaked (Images via Twitter/FUT Sheriff and Twitter/FUT Scoreboard)
Recent leaks on social media have revealed the entire roster of Trophy Titans Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Patrick Vieira. Based on information provided by FUT Scoreboard, the lineup will feature some of the most popular and prominent names in the history of the sport who have had storied careers replete with trophies and silverware.

The first week of the Trophy Titans event was a massive success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with legendary footballers like Zinedine Zidane and Yaya Toure receiving boosted versions. If these leaks are to be believed, the second phase of the promo is shaping up to be even better, especially with players like Ronaldo Nazario and Vieira being rumored inclusions.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard and Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Ronaldo Nazario and Patrick Vieira will arrive as Trophy Titans in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team 1 of Trophy Titans provided gamers with some of the most overpowered versions of Icons and FUT Heroes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and Team 2 appears to be even more exciting on paper. FUT Scoreboard recently revealed the entire roster on Twitter, with the likes of Ronaldo and Vieira headlining a star-studded squad.

Which players will be included in Trophy Titans Team 2?

Trophy Titan Team 2 SolskjaerOwen x2LampardXavi x2Gerrard RonaldoDudekVan basten BlancJoe coleVieiraMarchisioForlanRaul Dalglish x2 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

These are the players rumored to receive boosted items in the upcoming promo:

  • Ronaldo Nazario
  • Patrick Vieria
  • Xavi
  • Michael Owen
  • Laurent Blanc
  • Kenny Dalglish
  • Steven Gerrard
  • Marco van Basten
  • Raul
  • Frank Lampard
  • Jerzy Dudek
  • Claudio Marchisio
  • Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
  • Joe Cole
  • Diego Forlan

Based on the information provided by these leaks, Xavi, Owen, and Dalglish will receive two interesting versions, similar to Torres and Del Piero in Trophy Titans Team 1. One version will be incredibly overpowered and possess better attributes than their Prime variant, while the other will be significantly nerfed.

🚨R9🇧🇷 is coming as Trophy Titans🐐[@Fut_scoreboard]Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#fifa23 https://t.co/gR6KKCGMrf

While the exact overall rating of these items is yet to be disclosed, the FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests Ronaldo will receive a 97-rated version with the following key stats:

  • Pace: 98
  • Dribbling: 96
  • Shooting: 96
  • Defending: 47
  • Passing: 82
  • Physicality: 78

Based on these stats, the Brazilian phenom could potentially be the best attacker in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, French legend Patrick Vieira will be no slouch either, as his 90-rated World Cup item is still one of the most overpowered defensive-midfielders in the FUT.

